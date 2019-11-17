By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Millionaires Cheesecake 800G

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Millionaires Cheesecake 800G
£ 3.50
£0.44/100g
1/10 of a pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1641kJ / 393kcal

Product Description

  • Baked cheesecake with toffee sauce on a biscuit base, decorated with white chocolate flavour sauce, chocolate sauce and toffee sauce.
  • Our frozen Millionaire's Cheesecake is the perfect after dinner treat for the whole family to share. Smooth baked cheesecake on a crunchy biscuit base, topped with mouthwatering toffee sauce and decorated with both milk and white chocolate flavour sauces and yet more delicious toffee sauce. Sure to be everyone's favourite, this yummy pudding serves ten and defrosts in 3 hours.
  • Topped with toffee sauce and pools of smooth milk chocolate
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Toffee Sauce (18%)(Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water, Palm Oil, Caramelised Sugar, Skimmed Milk, Thickeners (Pectin, Sodium Alginate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Flavouring, Salt, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride)), Wheat Flour, Single Cream (Milk), Low Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (10%), Vegetable Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), White Chocolate Flavour Sauce (9%) (Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)), Yogurt (Milk), Chocolate Sauce (7%) (Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Milk Chocolate[Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)), Sugar, Brown Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Invert Sugar Syrup, Maize Starch, Wheat Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Remove all packaging Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the refrigerator Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day Do not refreeze Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1641kJ / 393kcal1313kJ / 314kcal
Fat22.4g17.9g
Saturates10.0g8.0g
Carbohydrate43.1g34.5g
Sugars29.0g23.2g
Fibre0.8g0.6g
Protein4.3g3.5g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Awful

1 stars

No stars wasn’t an option ! Absolutely awful, synthetic garbage. Avoid

I actually didn’t get chance to have any as my son

5 stars

I actually didn’t get chance to have any as my son was up at 3am and ate the lot in one sitting. Says it all really

