Tesco Millionaires Cheesecake 800G

Awful
No stars wasn’t an option ! Absolutely awful, synthetic garbage. Avoid
I actually didn’t get chance to have any as my son
I actually didn’t get chance to have any as my son was up at 3am and ate the lot in one sitting. Says it all really
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1641kJ / 393kcal
INGREDIENTS: Toffee Sauce (18%)(Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water, Palm Oil, Caramelised Sugar, Skimmed Milk, Thickeners (Pectin, Sodium Alginate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Flavouring, Salt, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride)), Wheat Flour, Single Cream (Milk), Low Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (10%), Vegetable Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), White Chocolate Flavour Sauce (9%) (Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)), Yogurt (Milk), Chocolate Sauce (7%) (Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Milk Chocolate[Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)), Sugar, Brown Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Invert Sugar Syrup, Maize Starch, Wheat Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Remove all packaging Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the refrigerator Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day Do not refreeze Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Produced in Germany
10 Servings
Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally
800g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1641kJ / 393kcal
|1313kJ / 314kcal
|Fat
|22.4g
|17.9g
|Saturates
|10.0g
|8.0g
|Carbohydrate
|43.1g
|34.5g
|Sugars
|29.0g
|23.2g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.6g
|Protein
|4.3g
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
