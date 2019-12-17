By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Carte D'or Vanilla Ice Cream Dessert 1L

4.5(101)Write a review
image 1 of Carte D'or Vanilla Ice Cream Dessert 1L
Product Description

  • Vanilla ice cream
  • Carte D'Or Vanilla Ice Cream - a widely known and loved classic at its best. Spoil yourself with a moment of creamy, vanilla delight. Irresistibly smooth Vanilla ice cream made with real Madagascan vanilla for a delicious, authentic taste. Made with hand-picked vanilla from Madagascar which is Rainforest Alliance Certified and sustainably sourced which all help Carte D’Or earn the Nation’s number 1 Vanilla Ice Cream. Moreover, our Carte D’Or Vanilla doesn’t contain any artificial colours and flavours. Why not try a scoop of scrumptious Carte D’Or Vanilla on the side of your favourite pudding to elevate your dessert to new extremes? Delicious on the side of a piping hot apple crumble and absolutely divine scooped on top of a dark chocolate brownie for a lovely snack. Our delicious Carte D’Or Vanilla is now available in a 1 l tub, which means even more Carte D’Or to enjoy and share with your family and friends. Carte D’Or has been the expert in Ice Cream for the past 40 years since our beginnings as a dessert restaurant brand in Paris. For more delicious recipes or dessert inspiration visit www.cartedor.co.uk and for some quick and easy tricks and hacks on how to create a dessert masterpiece visit our YouTube channel: Cartedoruk https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gSUv7b0ZyW0.
  • Carte D'Or Vanilla Ice Cream Dessert - a classic vanilla flavour with a soft and creamy texture
  • Our Vanilla Ice Cream is made with authentic Madagascan Vanilla pods
  • Our ice cream desserts use only Rainforest Alliance Certified ingredients
  • Handpicked and sustainably sourced frozen dessert from Madagascar
  • 1 litre ice cream tub allows you to share with your friends
  • All the ingredients used in our ice cream are sustainably sourced
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, water, glucose syrup, glucose-fructose syrup, sugar, coconut oil, whey solids (MILK), emuls ifiers (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids), exhausted vanilla bean pieces¹, stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum), natural vanilla flavourings¹, colour (carotenes). ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™ Contains Milk. Free from Irradiation and Meat. Not present Kosher, Ovo Lacto Vegetarian, Halal and Vegan. Yes Alcohol

Storage

STORE AT -18°C

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • null

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Carte D'Or,
  • FREEPOST ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

1000 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml Unprepared
Energy (kJ)806 kJ403 kJ
Energy (kcal)192 kcal96 kcal
Fat (g)7.4 g3.7 g
of which saturates (g)6.7 g3.4 g
Carbohydrate (g)29 g14 g
of which sugars (g)22 g11 g
Protein (g)2.1 g1 g
Salt (g)0.11 g0.05 g
1 portion = 100 g. (Pack contains 10 portions)--

101 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Waste of money and mislabelled. Nothing like clot

1 stars

Waste of money and mislabelled. Nothing like clotted cream.. just an indifferent taste, and virtually no flavour

not dairy ice cream

1 stars

very poor ice cream, tastes nothing like real ice cream, leaves a nasty aftertaste, having read the ingredients it is full of low quality ingredients there is no fresh cream, milk. Until 2015, a product labelled ‘ice cream’ in the UK had to contain at least 5% dairy fat and 2.5% milk protein. But since the introduction of the Food Information Regulations in 2015, this rules no longer apply. There are now industry standards and a product labelled as ‘dairy ice cream’ must contain at least 5% fat, some protein from a dairy source and no vegetable fats. this is no dairy ice cream shall never buy again

How creamy?!

5 stars

I wasn't really excited to try this ice cream with it being vanilla (boring flavour)...how wrong was I! It was so creamy tasting, the vanilla tastes really rich and luxurious, not at all boring! The tub size was very generous an I think the price band is reasonable. Very tasty and would happily recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The best ice cream in the world!

5 stars

We adore the ice cream for it’s amazing creamy consistency and a soft vanilla taste. Their air like texture makes them a perfect addition to our favourite desserts and even coffee. The ice cream are always so easy to scoop out, it made the whole experience taste so much better. Packing is so simple yet so nice to the eye. The addition of real vanilla inside the ice cream was an amazing idea and i’m so happy that I got to try them out, they’re absolute favourites all around my family. Thank you [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely delicious!!

5 stars

This has to be the best ice cream I have tasted. Very smooth, creamy and bursting with vanilla. Perfect accomplamant for my summer strawberries. Recommend this to everyone!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ice cream lovers heaven

5 stars

A definite hit in our house. So creamy and smooth. Feels like a real indulgence. Lovely on its own or great added to smoothies. A perfect way to cool down in this hot weather! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super yummy!!

5 stars

This was a delicious creamy ice cream full of sweet vanilla flavour, definitely a favourite in our house! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My favourite ice cream!

5 stars

I have tried a few ice cream in my life but I have to say Carte D'Or Classics Vanilla Ice Cream Dessert is my favourite. Not only taste very creamy but it’s very smooth with lovely vanilla flavour. Definitely will buy again as it’s turned out it’s my family favourite dessert! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious icecream

5 stars

Smooth texture with a definite flavour of vanilla pods. This icecream turns an ordinary dessert into something special. My grandsons prefer the vanilla flavour to all the other flavours so as long as there is a tub in my freezer they are happy little boys. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious and goes with everything!

5 stars

I love ice cream so when I got the opportunity to try Carte D’Or Madagascan vanillia ice cream I was in! I can’t remember having had a plain vanilla ice cream that tasted this natural (as opposed to tasting artificial). It’s got a lovely silky smooth texture and moreish taste. I’ve tried it on its own, with various fruits, puddings and my favourite, with coffee and walnut cake. I’ll definitely be buying it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

