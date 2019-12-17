Carte D'or Vanilla Ice Cream Dessert 1L

Waste of money and mislabelled. Nothing like clot
Waste of money and mislabelled. Nothing like clotted cream.. just an indifferent taste, and virtually no flavour
not dairy ice cream
very poor ice cream, tastes nothing like real ice cream, leaves a nasty aftertaste, having read the ingredients it is full of low quality ingredients there is no fresh cream, milk. Until 2015, a product labelled ‘ice cream’ in the UK had to contain at least 5% dairy fat and 2.5% milk protein. But since the introduction of the Food Information Regulations in 2015, this rules no longer apply. There are now industry standards and a product labelled as ‘dairy ice cream’ must contain at least 5% fat, some protein from a dairy source and no vegetable fats. this is no dairy ice cream shall never buy again
How creamy?!
I wasn't really excited to try this ice cream with it being vanilla (boring flavour)...how wrong was I! It was so creamy tasting, the vanilla tastes really rich and luxurious, not at all boring! The tub size was very generous an I think the price band is reasonable. Very tasty and would happily recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The best ice cream in the world!
We adore the ice cream for it’s amazing creamy consistency and a soft vanilla taste. Their air like texture makes them a perfect addition to our favourite desserts and even coffee. The ice cream are always so easy to scoop out, it made the whole experience taste so much better. Packing is so simple yet so nice to the eye. The addition of real vanilla inside the ice cream was an amazing idea and i’m so happy that I got to try them out, they’re absolute favourites all around my family. Thank you [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Absolutely delicious!!
This has to be the best ice cream I have tasted. Very smooth, creamy and bursting with vanilla. Perfect accomplamant for my summer strawberries. Recommend this to everyone!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Ice cream lovers heaven
A definite hit in our house. So creamy and smooth. Feels like a real indulgence. Lovely on its own or great added to smoothies. A perfect way to cool down in this hot weather! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Super yummy!!
This was a delicious creamy ice cream full of sweet vanilla flavour, definitely a favourite in our house! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
My favourite ice cream!
I have tried a few ice cream in my life but I have to say Carte D'Or Classics Vanilla Ice Cream Dessert is my favourite. Not only taste very creamy but it’s very smooth with lovely vanilla flavour. Definitely will buy again as it’s turned out it’s my family favourite dessert! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious icecream
Smooth texture with a definite flavour of vanilla pods. This icecream turns an ordinary dessert into something special. My grandsons prefer the vanilla flavour to all the other flavours so as long as there is a tub in my freezer they are happy little boys. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious and goes with everything!
I love ice cream so when I got the opportunity to try Carte D’Or Madagascan vanillia ice cream I was in! I can’t remember having had a plain vanilla ice cream that tasted this natural (as opposed to tasting artificial). It’s got a lovely silky smooth texture and moreish taste. I’ve tried it on its own, with various fruits, puddings and my favourite, with coffee and walnut cake. I’ll definitely be buying it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]