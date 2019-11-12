Magnum Double Raspberry Ice Cream 3 X 88 Ml

Me
Should be illegal. Also Beware: Taste far too good to share.
Great flavour, recommended product
Will purchase this ice cream again, the taste is delicious, and personally one of the best raspberry ice cream flavours on the market. Best to get this item when it's on offer.
Raspberry loveliness
Absolutely smooth and wanting more. Bought a box of 3 [for myself]. Had 1 tues, the other 2 myself, Wed. Just want to go and get another box.
BEST EVER ICE CREAM ON A STICK
Can not remember when I had such a great ice cream. So moorish that one never seems enough. The tangy raspberry along with the dark chocolate is delicious what more can I say.
Raspberry chocolate lush
Absolutely delicious! Love dark chocolate! Love raspberry! 3 pack won’t last long, haha.
Amazing
Please please do this in a magnum tub incased in chocolate they are amazeballs love love love them. The flavours go so well together just delicious
Yummy and love the packaging
i love the double layer of flavours, raspberry and chocolate go so well together. I wish they were bigger, as I know standard magnums are but I guess good things come in small packages. I personally loved the leopard print packaging, but do think this would aim more to the female market, the taste does not though! My boyfriend loved them [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Yummy! Just what I need in this weather
Wow! These are delicious. So tasty and the double layer is a added bonus. I was a little disappointed in the size as I’m sure they are usually bigger, but the taste didn’t disappoint. The chocolate and raspberry combination is just perfect! I will definitely be buying these again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
5 star heaven
These are THE BEST ice cream combination EVER. My dog Honey agrees too-She HOWLS for the last lick!
Dessert on a stick!!
I was lucky enough to try this product on a glorious sunny day, so a Magnum was the perfect accompaniment!! Before i opened the product i was enticed to give it a try due to exotic packaging which i felt was mainly aimed at women. I could not understand why you would try and narrow your marketing by doing this as my boyfriend enjoyed tasting the product just as much as me! The Magnum was delicious and it was so luxurious that it felt like i was having a dessert on a stick rather than an ice cream. The raspberry sauce made the raspberry taste intense. I think that making it more chocolately would have made the product even better for me. I would prefer the box to contain an even number of ice creams rather than an odd number. As this would save on the arguments over who gets to eat the last one!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]