By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Magnum Double Raspberry Ice Cream 3 X 88 Ml

5(64)Write a review
image 1 of Magnum Double Raspberry Ice Cream 3 X 88 Ml
£ 3.89
£1.48/100ml

Product Description

  • Raspberry ice cream with a chocolate flavour coating (8%), raspberry sauce (19%) and milk chocolate (24%)
  • Velvety smooth raspberry ice cream dipped in a chocolatey coating with a luscious layer of tangy raspberry sauce, covered in cracking Magnum chocolate. Our most indulgent Magnum ever. Our philosophy: Since 1989, Pleasure Seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum. Thick Chocolate. Velvety ice cream. The perfect balance. Magnum never stopped working, adding new flavours. New textures. We love film, we love fashion. We believe a day without pleasure is a day lost. So make time to indulge in a little glamour. Our chocolate: We’re working closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure all our cocoa beans are responsibly sourced. Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. Magnum also has a wide range of ice creams: Magnum Classic, Magnum White Chocolate, Magnum Double Chocolate, Magnum Double Caramel, Magnum Mini Classic, Almond & White and many others. Which one will satisfy your indulgence? Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It's about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the way. Have you tried Magnum Tubs? The unique Magnum experience with cracking chocolate and velvety ice cream in a tub #madetobebroken
  • Magnum double raspberry chocolate ice cream
  • Raspberry ice cream covered in a cocoa coating, a layer of raspberry sauce and wrapped in cracking Magnum chocolate
  • 3 ice cream sticks x 88ml
  • Gluten free ice creams
  • Frozen ice cream to be stored at -18˚C
  • Magnum chocolate uses Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa
  • Pack size: 264ml

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, raspberry puree (12%), glucose-fructose syrup, coconut oil, cocoa mass¹, cocoa butter¹, skimmed MILK powder or concentrate, whole MILK powder, glucose syrup, butter oil (MILK), fat-reduced cocoa powder¹, raspberry juice concentrate, modified starch, emulsifiers (E471, E442, E476), whey solids (MILK), stabilisers (E440(i), E412, E410), skimmed MILK powder, carrot concentrate, flavourings, red beetroot juice concentrate, acidity regulators (E270, E330, E331 (iii)), salt, safflower concentrate, blackcurrant concentrate, lemon concentrate. Gluten free. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™ Contains Milk. Gluten free. Free from Irradiation and Meat. Not present Kosher, Ovo Lacto Vegetarian, Halal and Vegan. Yes Alcohol (from flavourings)

Storage

STORE AT -18°C

Produce of

Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • null

Name and address

  • Unilever UK
  • Magnum
  • Freepost ADM3940
  • London SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 731 1507
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Magnum,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

264 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1367 kJ1134 kJ998 kJ12%
Energy (kcal)326 kcal270 kcal238 kcal0%
Fat (g)19 g15 g14 g20%
of which saturates (g)14 g11 g10 g50%
Carbohydrate (g)35 g29 g26 g10%
of which sugars (g)28 g23 g20 g22%
Protein (g)2.9 g2.4 g2.1 g4%
Salt (g)0.14 g0.12 g0.1 g2%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 100 g. (Pack contains 3 portions)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

64 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Me

5 stars

Should be illegal. Also Beware: Taste far too good to share.

Great flavour, recommended product

5 stars

Will purchase this ice cream again, the taste is delicious, and personally one of the best raspberry ice cream flavours on the market. Best to get this item when it's on offer.

Raspberry loveliness

5 stars

Absolutely smooth and wanting more. Bought a box of 3 [for myself]. Had 1 tues, the other 2 myself, Wed. Just want to go and get another box.

BEST EVER ICE CREAM ON A STICK

5 stars

Can not remember when I had such a great ice cream. So moorish that one never seems enough. The tangy raspberry along with the dark chocolate is delicious what more can I say.

Raspberry chocolate lush

5 stars

Absolutely delicious! Love dark chocolate! Love raspberry! 3 pack won’t last long, haha.

Amazing

4 stars

Please please do this in a magnum tub incased in chocolate they are amazeballs love love love them. The flavours go so well together just delicious

Yummy and love the packaging

5 stars

i love the double layer of flavours, raspberry and chocolate go so well together. I wish they were bigger, as I know standard magnums are but I guess good things come in small packages. I personally loved the leopard print packaging, but do think this would aim more to the female market, the taste does not though! My boyfriend loved them [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy! Just what I need in this weather

5 stars

Wow! These are delicious. So tasty and the double layer is a added bonus. I was a little disappointed in the size as I’m sure they are usually bigger, but the taste didn’t disappoint. The chocolate and raspberry combination is just perfect! I will definitely be buying these again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

5 star heaven

5 stars

These are THE BEST ice cream combination EVER. My dog Honey agrees too-She HOWLS for the last lick!

Dessert on a stick!!

4 stars

I was lucky enough to try this product on a glorious sunny day, so a Magnum was the perfect accompaniment!! Before i opened the product i was enticed to give it a try due to exotic packaging which i felt was mainly aimed at women. I could not understand why you would try and narrow your marketing by doing this as my boyfriend enjoyed tasting the product just as much as me! The Magnum was delicious and it was so luxurious that it felt like i was having a dessert on a stick rather than an ice cream. The raspberry sauce made the raspberry taste intense. I think that making it more chocolately would have made the product even better for me. I would prefer the box to contain an even number of ice creams rather than an odd number. As this would save on the arguments over who gets to eat the last one!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 64 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Helpful little swaps

Magnum No Added Sugar Vanilla Caramel Ice Cream 3X90ml

£ 3.89
£1.45/100ml

New

Magnum No Added Sugar Forest Fruits 3 X 90Ml

£ 3.89
£1.45/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here