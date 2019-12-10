By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Freixenet 0.0% Alcohol Free Sparkling 75Cl

Product Description

  • White Spanish Sparkling Wine
  • Freixenet 0% Alcohol Free Sparkling Wine is the most recent addition to the portfolio of renowned sparkling wine producer Freixenet. As part of a mission to help people celebrate all life's occasions, Freixenet 0% Alcohol Free Sparkling wine has been created in response to the growing demand of those looking for a quality non alcoholic sparkling wine experience.
  • The result is a refreshing drink developed after years of consumer research and technical development. Expect lively tropical notes and citrusy flavours.
  • This alcohol free sparkler is a perfect alternative for a more permissible enjoyment whether is as a mid week drink or at your dinner party.
  • A family-owned business with over 150 years of wine-making heritage in the Catalonia region west of Barcelona, Freixenet is renowned for the quality and consistency of its sparkling wine. With a clear mission to help people celebrate more, Freixenet creates quality fizz with a dash of style, in every bottle.
  • Wine of Spain
  • Alcohol free sparkling wine based on de-alcoholised wine
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Free Wine 90, 80%, Rectified Grape Must Concentrate, Carbon Dioxide, Antioxidant: Sulphur Dioxide, Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate, Stabiliser: Gum Arabic, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • The colour is pale bright yellow with persistent bubbles. On the nose there are refreshing tropical notes and elegant citrus hints. On the palate it is lively, fruity, and especially refreshing. The very well balanced acidity and the medium size bubbles produce a very pleasant mouth feel.

ABV

0% vol

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Freixenet SA,
  • Sant Sadurni d'Anoia,
  • Spain

Return to

  • www.freixenet.com

Net Contents

75cl

Nutrition

Typical Values100 ml contain:
Energy106 kJ/25 kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrates6,0g
of which sugars5,4g
Protein0 g
Salt0,01g

11 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Wowed me

4 stars

First taste was sweet but that seemed to go on the second mouthful. Enjoyed the whole bottle without a hangover. Thank you Freixenet for making being alcohol free a very pleasant experience.

Does contain Alcohol

1 stars

Quite disapointed with this buy. It says 0.0% on the lable front and back. Then in tiny tiny writing it says 0.02%. Then you look on Frexinet's website and they say up to 0.05% alcahol. Now if you can't drink alcahol or you are on medication and you don't check you could get sick.

Smelly

2 stars

The taste is really good and it has lots of fizz like champagne... really good for this. However, the smell is just aweful. We couldn't drink more than a glass because of it.

Excellent quality excellent taste

5 stars

I have tasted a lot of 0% Alcohol wine and this is by far the superior. I recommend this to anyone who is after a good quality 0% alcohol wine. The Freixenet brand is excellent. I find some non-alcohol wines have an unusual after taste, this one doesn't. This tastes like proper wine without the alcohol.

Love this alcohol free sparkling wine, it is by fa

5 stars

Love this alcohol free sparkling wine, it is by far the best in this category.

BUY BUY BUY

5 stars

This was not like your usual low alcohol wine far more superior. Served with fruit. Can't get enough of this one

Perfect substitute

5 stars

Amazing substitute for prosecco/sparkling wine lovers. Having tried a number of 0% wines, this one has really got it right. It has the lovely dry refreshing taste of an alcoholic version... Not just fizzy sugary pop like so many 0%/low alcohol ones on the market. Definitely recommend

Best there is 👌

5 stars

Best there is 👌

Good fizz substitute

4 stars

Bought this on spec as I can’t have alcohol at the moment. It’s a very decent substitute fizz; the bouquet almost convinces you it’s the real deal and the taste is pleasant too. Good value for money.

Very drinkable alcohol-free sparkling wine

5 stars

Impressed by this alcohol free sparkling wine, drinkable and excellent for use in cocktails when you want to render them less alcoholic!

