Freixenet 0.0% Alcohol Free Sparkling 75Cl

Wowed me
First taste was sweet but that seemed to go on the second mouthful. Enjoyed the whole bottle without a hangover. Thank you Freixenet for making being alcohol free a very pleasant experience.
Does contain Alcohol
Quite disapointed with this buy. It says 0.0% on the lable front and back. Then in tiny tiny writing it says 0.02%. Then you look on Frexinet's website and they say up to 0.05% alcahol. Now if you can't drink alcahol or you are on medication and you don't check you could get sick.
Smelly
The taste is really good and it has lots of fizz like champagne... really good for this. However, the smell is just aweful. We couldn't drink more than a glass because of it.
Excellent quality excellent taste
I have tasted a lot of 0% Alcohol wine and this is by far the superior. I recommend this to anyone who is after a good quality 0% alcohol wine. The Freixenet brand is excellent. I find some non-alcohol wines have an unusual after taste, this one doesn't. This tastes like proper wine without the alcohol.
Love this alcohol free sparkling wine, it is by far the best in this category.
BUY BUY BUY
This was not like your usual low alcohol wine far more superior. Served with fruit. Can't get enough of this one
Perfect substitute
Amazing substitute for prosecco/sparkling wine lovers. Having tried a number of 0% wines, this one has really got it right. It has the lovely dry refreshing taste of an alcoholic version... Not just fizzy sugary pop like so many 0%/low alcohol ones on the market. Definitely recommend
Best there is 👌
Good fizz substitute
Bought this on spec as I can’t have alcohol at the moment. It’s a very decent substitute fizz; the bouquet almost convinces you it’s the real deal and the taste is pleasant too. Good value for money.
Very drinkable alcohol-free sparkling wine
Impressed by this alcohol free sparkling wine, drinkable and excellent for use in cocktails when you want to render them less alcoholic!