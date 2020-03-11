By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Wilkinson Sword Intuition Razor Plus 3 Blades

5(5)Write a review
Wilkinson Sword Intuition Razor Plus 3 Blades
£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Offer

  • Simple and convenient, Wilkinson Sword Intuition Razor variety pack is perfect for women on the go wanting a choice of shave
  • - Four blades and a skin moisturising solid to lather and shave in one step without the need for shave gel - just add water
  • - A pivoting head follows the contours of the body for a close shave.
  • - Dermatologically tested
  • - Variety pack contains x 3 blade refills - Ultra Moisture, Dry Skin, Island Berry

Information

Ingredients

Ultra Moisture: Sodium Palmitate, Sodium Cocoate, Sodium Isostearate, Aqua, Potassium Palmitate, Glycerin, Sodium Isostearoyl Lactylate, Potassium Cocoate, Potassium Isostearate, Kaolin, Sucrose Cocoate, Parfum, Titanium Dioxide, Sodium Chloride, PEG-50 Shea Butter, Pentasodium Pentetate, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Isostearic Acid, Panthenol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citronellol, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Dry Skin: Sodium Palmitate, Sodium Cocoate, Sodium Isostearate, Aqua, Potassium Palmitate, Glycerin, Sodium Isostearoyl Lactylate, Potassium Cocoate, Potassium Isostearate, Kaolin, Sucrose Cocoate, Parfum, Titanium Dioxide, Sodium Chloride, PEG-50 Shea Butter, Pentasodium Pentetate, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Isostearic Acid, Alcohol Denat., Cocos Nucifera Fruit Extract, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Benzyl Benzoate, CI 47005, CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499, Island Berry®: Sodium Palmitate, Sodium Cocoate, Sodium Isostearate, Aqua, Potassium Palmitate, Glycerin, Sodium Isostearoyl Lactylate, Potassium Cocoate, Potassium Isostearate, Kaolin, Parfum, Sucrose COcoate, Titanium Dioxide, Sodium Chloride, PEG-50 Shea Butter, Pentasodium Pentetate, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Isostearic Acid, Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Oil, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, CI 17200, Strip Ingredients: PVP, PEG-115M, PEG-7M, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Tocopheryl Acetate, Maltodextrin

Produce of

Made in the EU, Soap cartridge made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Lather and shave in one step with no need for shave gel, just add water

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Wilkinson Sword GmbH,
  • Schützenstr. 110,
  • 42659 Solingen,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.wilkinson-sword.com

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent razor

5 stars

I'm fair chuffed I bought this it's so easy to use an 10 times better that what I was using I'm definitely going to be keeping hold of it . Not sure how easy it is to get new razors as iv not came to that stage yet.. but yes it's well worth the dosh.

Easy to use and great for sensitive skin!

5 stars

I bought this for my holiday last month and I couldn't be more happier with the product! I have such sensitive skin and this is the first shaver that hasn't left me with dry skin after shaving!

Love inbuilt shaving soap

5 stars

I love the fact that you don't have to mess around with soap or shaving foam. Ideal for holidays as well as at home

shaver

5 stars

i bought this product and i was very happy with it,it left my legs soft and smoth and felling silky very happy with it

Good Job Done

5 stars

Tried these razors, found them to be light and a good shape to manage in different areas. Good buy.

Usually bought next

Wilkinson Sword Intuition Ultra Razor Blades 3 Pack

£ 6.00
£2.00/each

Offer

Xprt. Satin Wild Berry Shave Gel 200Ml

£ 1.10
£0.55/100ml

Wilkinson Sword Intuition Ultra Moisture Razor

£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Wilkinson Sword Intuition Plus Blades 3'S

£ 7.50
£1.88/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here