Wilkinson Sword Intuition Razor Plus 3 Blades

Excellent razor
I'm fair chuffed I bought this it's so easy to use an 10 times better that what I was using I'm definitely going to be keeping hold of it . Not sure how easy it is to get new razors as iv not came to that stage yet.. but yes it's well worth the dosh.
Easy to use and great for sensitive skin!
I bought this for my holiday last month and I couldn't be more happier with the product! I have such sensitive skin and this is the first shaver that hasn't left me with dry skin after shaving!
Love inbuilt shaving soap
I love the fact that you don't have to mess around with soap or shaving foam. Ideal for holidays as well as at home
shaver
i bought this product and i was very happy with it,it left my legs soft and smoth and felling silky very happy with it
Good Job Done
Tried these razors, found them to be light and a good shape to manage in different areas. Good buy.