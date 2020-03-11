By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wilkinson Sword Qfw Razor Plus 3 Blades

Wilkinson Sword Qfw Razor Plus 3 Blades
£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Offer

  • Wilkinson Sword Quattro for Women Razor Blades provide a shave so smooth you can skip a day, or two.
  • - Four blades with a pivoting head follow the contours of your body helping to protect skin from irritation
  • - Two glide strips with Aloe and Vitamin E leave your skin feeling soft and smooth
  • - Protective guard wires help prevent nicks and cuts
  • - This pack contacts one Quattro for Women Razor with x 3 blade refills
  • Blades made in Germany

Information

Ingredients

PEG-115M, PEG-100, Conchiolin Powder, Panthenol, Carica Papaya Leaf Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Maltodextrin

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Use with shaving gel or foam to soften the hairs before shaving for a smooth finish

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Wilkinson Sword GmbH,
  • Schützenstr. 110,
  • 42659 Solingen,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.wilkinson-sword.com

My go to!

5 stars

Love this razor, I’ve tried so many different razors over the years but nothing compares to this one. Glides over the skin to give a really nice, close shave. Leaves my skin really soft and as the shave is so close, I can last longer before I need to shave again. The design of the razor makes it easy to hold and move around the curves of the body

Great Razor

5 stars

Really happy with the razor, really nice close shave.

Excellent razor

5 stars

I received one of these free to test, and wow it is amazing. Very comfortable to use. I had used the same razor for 20 years, and this razor has definitely made me put my old one away, and buy more blades for this one. Would definitely recommend

Fantastic!

5 stars

One of the best razors I've ever had! Leaves my legs and underarms feeling smooth and silky. It doesn't irritate my skin at all and the moveable head is a wonderful feature which really helps. Would definitely recommend to friends and family.

Super

5 stars

This is an excellent product. Why wax when you can use this - no pain plenty of gain.

Silky smooth shave!

5 stars

I struggle to find a razor that shaves well for me... this one did the job and more! Left with silky smooth legs and a smile from ear to ear :D

Smooth shave

4 stars

I was sent this on a free trial and I was surprised at the smooth shave, I did a comparison using my old razor (new blade) and the Quattro leg was definitely smoother, my only criticism is I would prefer a smaller thicker handle as I find them easier to use and easier to grip

Good Shave

4 stars

Pleased with the smoothness of the shave, very comfortable to use

Great razor

5 stars

I have always used wilkinson swords razors. This razor gives me the best results i would definitely recommend!

Very senditive on my skin

5 stars

This is absolutely amazing. It gets so close and is so sensitive on my skin. My skin feels so smooth and amazing! I highly reccomend

