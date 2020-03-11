Wilkinson Sword Qfw Razor Plus 3 Blades

My go to!
Love this razor, I’ve tried so many different razors over the years but nothing compares to this one. Glides over the skin to give a really nice, close shave. Leaves my skin really soft and as the shave is so close, I can last longer before I need to shave again. The design of the razor makes it easy to hold and move around the curves of the body
Great Razor
Really happy with the razor, really nice close shave.
Excellent razor
I received one of these free to test, and wow it is amazing. Very comfortable to use. I had used the same razor for 20 years, and this razor has definitely made me put my old one away, and buy more blades for this one. Would definitely recommend
Fantastic!
One of the best razors I've ever had! Leaves my legs and underarms feeling smooth and silky. It doesn't irritate my skin at all and the moveable head is a wonderful feature which really helps. Would definitely recommend to friends and family.
Super
This is an excellent product. Why wax when you can use this - no pain plenty of gain.
Silky smooth shave!
I struggle to find a razor that shaves well for me... this one did the job and more! Left with silky smooth legs and a smile from ear to ear :D
Smooth shave
I was sent this on a free trial and I was surprised at the smooth shave, I did a comparison using my old razor (new blade) and the Quattro leg was definitely smoother, my only criticism is I would prefer a smaller thicker handle as I find them easier to use and easier to grip
Good Shave
Pleased with the smoothness of the shave, very comfortable to use
Great razor
I have always used wilkinson swords razors. This razor gives me the best results i would definitely recommend!
Very senditive on my skin
This is absolutely amazing. It gets so close and is so sensitive on my skin. My skin feels so smooth and amazing! I highly reccomend