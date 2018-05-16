PLANTUR 39 CONDITIONER COL/STRESS 150ML
- Conditioner
- After the age of 40, the hair's pigment cells can lose their colour performance and the hair turns grey or even white. Women who use colourants as a result inflict stress on hair and scalp. The Plantur 39 Conditioner for coloured and stressed hair regenerates the hair surface and increases hair brilliance. Active avocado components make the hair smooth and easy to style. At the same time, this conditioner protects your scalp.
- For hair over forty
- For coloured and stressed hair
- Pack size: 150ML
Aqua, Cetyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Caffeine, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Citric Acid, Persea Gratissima Oil, Methylparaben, Hexyl Cinnamal, Ethylparaben, Zinc PCA, Niacinamide, Phytosterols, Limonene, Propylparaben, Olea Europaea Fruit Oil, Linalool, Sorbitan Oleate, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Tocopheryl Acetate
Made in Germany
- Application: After washing, apply a hazelnut-sized amount of Plantur 39 conditioner into your hair. Leave in for 30 sec. and rinse well.
- Dr. Kurt Wolff,
- 33504 Bielefeld,
- Germany.
- Dr. Kurt Wolff,
- 33504 Bielefeld,
- Germany.
150ml ℮
