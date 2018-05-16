Plantur 39 Shampoo Col/Stress 250Ml

Product Description
- Phyto-Caffeine Shampoo
- Before the menopause, hair roots are protected by high levels of female hormones (estrogen). After the menopause, estrogen levels will decline and the impact of male hormones (testosterone) will increase. The consequence: hair loss.
- Nature's phyto active ingredients help the scalp protect itself from the consequences of declining estrogen levels.
- The caffeine in this shampoo prevents premature exhaustion of hair growth caused by the impacts of testosterone. When washing, the active caffeine ingredient penetrates all the way into the hair follicle, where it can be detected after being left on for as little as 120 seconds.
- A combination of natural wheat extracts and provitamin B5 condition, repair and protect coloured and stressed hair.
- For hair over forty
- Activates hair roots, prevents and reduced hair loss
- For coloured and stressed hair
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Propylene Glycol, Panthenol, Caffeine, Glyceryl Oleate, Coco-Glucoside, Parfum, Polyquaternium-7, Sodium Citrate, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Polyquaternium-10, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Hexyl Cinnamal, Sodium Benzoate, Zinc PCA, Niacinamide, Limonene, Linalool, Methylparaben, Phenoxyethanol, Propylparaben, CI 47005, CI 42090
Produce of
Made in Germany
Preparation and Usage
- Recommendation: leave on the scalp for 2 minutes - from application to rinse.
- Use at least one Plantur 39 Caffeine Product (shampoo or tonic) every day to supply your hair with sufficient energy.
Name and address
- Dr. Kurt Wolff,
- 33504 Bielefeld,
- Germany.
Return to
- Dr. Kurt Wolff,
- 33504 Bielefeld,
- Germany.
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020