Girlz Only Brnete Argan Dry Shampoo 200Ml

Great at refreshing hair between washes
I use this a few times a week to refresh my hair between washes. It works really well for my brown hair and is cheaper than more expensive brands.
Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Oryza Sativa Starch, Alcohol Denat, Parfum, Cetrimonium Chloride, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Linalool, CI77499, CI77491
Made in UK
200ml ℮
DANGER CAUTION: Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn after use. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame and other ignition source. Keep out of reach of children. Use only as directed. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Not for intimate use. DANGER EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
