Castelmaure Corbieres 75Cl

South of France in a bottle!
Excellent Corbières wine. Powerful still delicate and well rounded.
Worse french red wine you can ever get
I don't think there could be a worse wine than this one. Fellow shoppers, DO NOT BUY it
I don't recommend this wine.
My first wine review here and only because I was driven by how foul the experience was. I first poured it up and it smelled like turpentine. And I thought, "let it breathe" and after letting it sit open for a couple of hours, it seemed to improve. However, at the end of the bottle, there was a disgusting amount of sediment. I was very disappointed and grossed out. I recognise that I bought this while it was on sale, and I didn't expect to feel nearly poisoned by it and I'll be following up with Tescos to ask for a refund... that was just horrid.
A good quality Corbieres
Purchased on offer and not disappointed. A classy Corbieres from a region beginning to hit the spotlight. The wine must be left to breathe for a few hours to release the flavours - which are typically regional France. Good depth, tannins and alcohol typical of the area. Will not set the world alight but a very good example. Anyone who has ever been to this area of France will have a longing to return - even if to just savour the wine, sun and fromage.