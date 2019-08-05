By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Castelmaure Corbieres 75Cl

3(4)Write a review
£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Red French Wine
  • Here on the limestone and schist slopes of the Corbières mountains, cool winds temper the power of the sun. That's why the wine is so well balanced, combining terrific fruitness with a vigour worthy of the great vintages. On this very special terroir, the Syrah, Grenache and Carignan vines, picked by hand, dig deep into the rocky land. This terroir conceives rich, mouthwatering wines which owe more to the natural aromas of the garrigue than to oenological pretensions. This great wine is redolent of red fruits and spice, it's very open and creamy, delightfully long. Drink now at 16ºC (60ºF) with duck breast or grilled beef steak. If you're patient, lay it down for a few years it will be just right with meat in sauces or well matured cheese.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulfites

Tasting Notes

  • Eye : Beautiful red color with purple blue - Nose : Delicate wine with garrigue aromas - Palate : Open, creamy, ends long, well balanced

Region of Origin

Languedoc-Roussillon

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Jeanjean

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Carignan, Grenache, Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • Carbonic maceration for the Carignan, low temperature, pre-fermentation maceration for the Grenache and Syrah. Thermo-regulated alcoholic fermentation. Matured in vats with added oxygen before bottling

History

  • On the plateau of the Hautes Corbières, all Castelmaure's 169 inhabitants are grape producers or their children. All share a common passion. Founded in 1921, the Cave d'Embres et Castelmaure reflects the dynamism that produces wines of great finesse with splendid aromatic qualities. Each of the 760 land parcels is individually supervised, the most modern techniques are used in the vinification process. The 25 year old partnership between Jeanjean and Castelmaure has created one of Corbières great names.

Regional Information

  • Castelmaure, a very special terroir The village nestles high in the Hautes Corbières, at an altitude that encourages true southern elegance. Geologically the arid soil is based on black schist and limestone which means harvesting has to be by hand. The Castelmaure plateau is made up of : - Alluvial sediment (fruitiness, aromatic complexity) - Hard Jurassic Hettengian era limestone (power) - Black and grey schist ( finesse, mineral qualities).

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Jeanjean à F34725,
  • Saint-Fèlix-de-Lopez.

Return to

  • Jeanjean à F34725,
  • Saint-Fèlix-de-Lopez.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

South of France in a bottle!

5 stars

Excellent Corbières wine. Powerful still delicate and well rounded.

Worse french red wine you can ever get

1 stars

I don't think there could be a worse wine than this one. Fellow shoppers, DO NOT BUY it

I don't recommend this wine.

1 stars

My first wine review here and only because I was driven by how foul the experience was. I first poured it up and it smelled like turpentine. And I thought, "let it breathe" and after letting it sit open for a couple of hours, it seemed to improve. However, at the end of the bottle, there was a disgusting amount of sediment. I was very disappointed and grossed out. I recognise that I bought this while it was on sale, and I didn't expect to feel nearly poisoned by it and I'll be following up with Tescos to ask for a refund... that was just horrid.

A good quality Corbieres

4 stars

Purchased on offer and not disappointed. A classy Corbieres from a region beginning to hit the spotlight. The wine must be left to breathe for a few hours to release the flavours - which are typically regional France. Good depth, tannins and alcohol typical of the area. Will not set the world alight but a very good example. Anyone who has ever been to this area of France will have a longing to return - even if to just savour the wine, sun and fromage.

