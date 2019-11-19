Tesco Finest Faugeres 75Cl

Recommend to try this red for a change
Bought the 2018 vintage as saw a wine expert review recommending this wine. Surprisingly good so not sure at low reviews. Unusual flavour, spicy blackberry with medium tannins. Great match with tomato based pasta meal. Not too heavy with smooth finish. Have already bought more to keep for a while as it has a 5 year use by date
That wine smells like apple sider mouldy leather old clothes and dirty socks. Deep smell of alcohol from fermented raisins. On the pallet taste of not very clean cask, note of fruitness artificial bitterness and sour taste of bad creation appears in the end
Unusual Faugère
Normally Faugère is a heavy wine, often 14.5% alc. This however is only 12% and light. It has the character almost of Pinot Noir or a Chianti. Very refreshing. Well worth it.
Better buys out there
This wine may have "jammy black fruit flavours" but they are totally hidden by the tannins and the acidity, now it may well come round in time but you don't buy this level of wine to stick in your cellar for a few years. The Langeudoc has some rich pickings in the better value wines but this is not one of them, drinkable , just !