By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Faugeres 75Cl

3(4)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Faugeres 75Cl
£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy400kJ 97kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 320kJ / 77kcal

Product Description

  • TESCO FINEST FAUGERES 2018
  • Made from local grapes grown in the hills of Faugères in the Languedoc, this bold red is full of jammy black fruit flavours with herbal and spicy notes. With powerful tannins and a long finish it demands full flavoured food such as game or grilled steak.
  • Made from local grapes grown in the hills of Faugères in the Languedoc, this bold red is full of jammy black fruit flavours with herbal and spicy notes. With powerful tannins and a long finish it demands full flavoured food such as game or grilled steak.
  • Wine of France
  • Spicy & full bodied
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • This bold red is full of jammy black fruit flavours with herbal and spicy notes. With powerful tannins and a long finish it demands full flavoured food such a game or grilled fish

Region of Origin

Languedoc-Roussillon

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Jeanjean

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Spicy & full bodied

Grape Variety

Carignan, Shiraz/Syrah, Grenache

Vinification Details

  • 100 % destemming and crushing before fermentation in a mix of concrete and steel tanks. The ferments are innoculated with selected yeasts. The wines are vinified traditionally with 2 rack and returns before 1050 density then daily pumpovers to wet the cap. Some tanks are left Under skins to round out the tannins whilst others are pressed off directly after alcoholic ferment has finished then double racked off to carry out malolactic ferment.

History

  • The soil structure and compistion of the region bring about naturally low yelds and wines with a rare elegance.

Regional Information

  • Warm and dry Mediterranean climate, tempered by the altitude

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 5 years

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Product of France

Preparation and Usage

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within five years of purchase. Serve at room temperature.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Les Vins du Littoral,
  • 34725 Saint Felix de Lodez,
  • France.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy320kJ / 77kcal400kJ / 97kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Recommend to try this red for a change

4 stars

Bought the 2018 vintage as saw a wine expert review recommending this wine. Surprisingly good so not sure at low reviews. Unusual flavour, spicy blackberry with medium tannins. Great match with tomato based pasta meal. Not too heavy with smooth finish. Have already bought more to keep for a while as it has a 5 year use by date

That wine smells like apple sider mouldy leather o

1 stars

That wine smells like apple sider mouldy leather old clothes and dirty socks. Deep smell of alcohol from fermented raisins. On the pallet taste of not very clean cask, note of fruitness artificial bitterness and sour taste of bad creation appears in the end

Unusual Faugère

5 stars

Normally Faugère is a heavy wine, often 14.5% alc. This however is only 12% and light. It has the character almost of Pinot Noir or a Chianti. Very refreshing. Well worth it.

Better buys out there

2 stars

This wine may have "jammy black fruit flavours" but they are totally hidden by the tannins and the acidity, now it may well come round in time but you don't buy this level of wine to stick in your cellar for a few years. The Langeudoc has some rich pickings in the better value wines but this is not one of them, drinkable , just !

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Montagne St Emilion 75Cl

£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

Tesco Finest Picpoul De Pinet 75Cl

£ 6.50
£6.50/75cl

Offer

Tesco Finest Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Offer

Tesco Finest Chianti Classico DOCG 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here