Tesco Finest Vire Clesse Chardonnay 75Cl

- Energy366kJ 88kcal4%
- Fat0g0%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 293kJ / 71kcal
Product Description
- 2016 Viré Clessé. Appellation Viré Clessé contrôlée. Product of France
- An elegant and creamy Chardonnay with apple and citrus flavour, typical minerality and a long finish. Harvested from small, carefully selected quality vineyards and partially aged in oak for added complexity.A rich wine that adds depth to poultry, seafood and softer cheese.
- Wine of France
- Suitable of vegetarians
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.
Tasting Notes
- Clear and shiny pale gold, very fruity, with citrus and white fleshed fruits notes. It also displays fresh aromas of mint and fern, fresh and lively in the mouth, with a round finish. It is a sound and supple wine at the same time.
Region of Origin
Burgundy
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.4
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
Bouchard Aîné et Fils
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Laurent Mairet
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Taste Category
Rich & full bodied
Grape Variety
Chardonnay
Vinification Details
- Hand-harvested and pressed in bunches for a long time in order to get a juice of perfect quality. The must was cooled down and put to settle for 24 to 48 hours. Once we got rid of juice unwanted particles, it was brought back to a temperature of 16-18°C to allow beginning of alcoholic fermentation. We paid attention in setting the temperature in order to bring out the fruitiness and freshness of Chardonnay. Aged on fine lees for 9 months partly in stainless steel tanks, partly in oak barrels.
History
- The wines made by our House bear the stamp of Bouchard Aîné & Fils in its signature. A name of prestige, synonymous with tradition, excellence and mastery since 1750. Our complete range of wine carries the signature of Bouchard Aîné & Fils, which is known across the four corners of the globe, resonating three centuries of history in the Great Wines of Burgundy.
Regional Information
- This Village appellation from Mâconnais bears the name of the Viré and Clessé municipalities, which produce wines with very close characteristics. The vineyard stretches over a little more than 400 hectares at an altitude of 200 to 400 meters. It only produces white wines.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 8 years
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place.
Produce of
Product of France
Number of uses
Bottle contains 6 glasses
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Bottled at:
- Quincié.
- By:
- Anîé & Fils,
- Beaune (Côte d'Or) 21200,
- France.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|293kJ / 71kcal
|366kJ / 88kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
