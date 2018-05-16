By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Vire Clesse Chardonnay 75Cl

£ 12.00
£12.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy366kJ 88kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 293kJ / 71kcal

Product Description

  • 2016 Viré Clessé. Appellation Viré Clessé contrôlée. Product of France
  • An elegant and creamy Chardonnay with apple and citrus flavour, typical minerality and a long finish. Harvested from small, carefully selected quality vineyards and partially aged in oak for added complexity.A rich wine that adds depth to poultry, seafood and softer cheese.
  • Wine of France
  • Suitable of vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Clear and shiny pale gold, very fruity, with citrus and white fleshed fruits notes. It also displays fresh aromas of mint and fern, fresh and lively in the mouth, with a round finish. It is a sound and supple wine at the same time.

Region of Origin

Burgundy

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Bouchard Aîné et Fils

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Laurent Mairet

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Rich & full bodied

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Hand-harvested and pressed in bunches for a long time in order to get a juice of perfect quality. The must was cooled down and put to settle for 24 to 48 hours. Once we got rid of juice unwanted particles, it was brought back to a temperature of 16-18°C to allow beginning of alcoholic fermentation. We paid attention in setting the temperature in order to bring out the fruitiness and freshness of Chardonnay. Aged on fine lees for 9 months partly in stainless steel tanks, partly in oak barrels.

History

  • The wines made by our House bear the stamp of Bouchard Aîné & Fils in its signature. A name of prestige, synonymous with tradition, excellence and mastery since 1750. Our complete range of wine carries the signature of Bouchard Aîné & Fils, which is known across the four corners of the globe, resonating three centuries of history in the Great Wines of Burgundy.

Regional Information

  • This Village appellation from Mâconnais bears the name of the Viré and Clessé municipalities, which produce wines with very close characteristics. The vineyard stretches over a little more than 400 hectares at an altitude of 200 to 400 meters. It only produces white wines.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 8 years

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Product of France

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled at:
  • Quincié.
  • By:
  • Anîé & Fils,
  • Beaune (Côte d'Or) 21200,
  • France.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy293kJ / 71kcal366kJ / 88kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

