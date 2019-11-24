By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wairau Cove Marl Sauvignon Blanc 187Ml

image 1 of Wairau Cove Marl Sauvignon Blanc 187Ml
£ 2.00
£8.03/75cl

  • Energy565kJ 136kcal
    7%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 302kJ / 73kcal

Product Description

  • Wine of New Zealand, Marlborough, Sauvignon Blanc 2019
  • A refreshing white wine bursting with gooseberry and passion fruit flavours. Best served chilled as an accompaniment to grilled fish.
  • Wine of New Zealand
  • Grown with care
  • Pack size: 18.7cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites and milk.

Tasting Notes

  • A refreshing white wine with gooseberry and passion fruit flavours.

Region of Origin

Marlborough

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

2.3

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Indevin Ltd

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

New Zealand

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

2 - Fresh & fruity

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • The wine is fermented in temperature controlled stainless steel tanks. The wine is vinified at a low temperature so to help retain the zingy lemon and lime flavours of this Sauvignon Blanc.

History

  • The winery was founded in 2004 and based in Marlborough, it claims to currently process in excess of 15% of all wine grapes in New Zealand. On site, they have an experienced team of fully qualified winemakers, as well as cellar & laboratory staff. They all work together with dedicated personal client winemakers to help ensure that each vintage produces wine to the exact specification of each client.

Regional Information

  • Marlborough can lay claim to starting the modern New Zealand wine industry. Here in the late 1970s, Marlborough produced Sauvignon Blanc, among other varieties, which led to confidence that New Zealand could produce interesting wine. In 2011, the Marlborough wine region represented 62% of total vineyard area in the country.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within one year of purchase. Once open, drink within two days.

Produce of

Wine of New Zealand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Kingsland.
  • At:
  • M44 6BD,
  • UK.

Importer address

  • Kingsland.
  • At:
  • M44 6BD,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Kingsland.
  • At:
  • M44 6BD,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

187ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containseach glass (187ml) contains
Energy302kJ / 73kcal565kJ / 136kcal

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Gorgeous

5 stars

Been drinking this lovely white for a few years. love it !

