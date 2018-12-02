Tesco Finest Margaux 75Cl

Great Wine but oxidised and undrinkable
Beware. Opened 7 bottles out of 12 purchased - all 7 were undrinkable. All 7 were oxidised due to the very poor quality corks used. The cork isn’t quite airtight enough, it's simply too soft and pliable. For a wine of 4 years the cork needs to be of better quality. Eventually gave up opening bottles and returned all 12.Tesco's refunded in full with no hassle. It was a shame as the wine should have been great. Thanks Tesco's for the no hassle refund.
One of the best
Spicy, packed full of flavour and delicious. Highly recommended. Its so good, we named our daughter Margaux (this wasn't the only reason, but it helped)
Good claret
This is just about the nicest wine I have tastaed in a long time. All the flavours in the taste notes are there......it is a really good wine at a reasonable price.