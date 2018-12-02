By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Margaux 75Cl

3.5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Margaux 75Cl
£ 22.00
£22.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy363kJ 88kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 290kJ / 70kcal

Product Description

  • AOC Margaux - product of France
  • Made using exceptional grapes from Bordeaux’s prestigious Margaux region, this wine is full bodied with rich, ripe and complex notes of black fruit, cherries, spices and oak. Enjoy with bold flavoured foods such as grilled steak that match the wine's extraordinary depth. Store in a cool, dark place for up to 10 years.
  • Made using exceptional grapes from Bordeaux’s prestigious Margaux region, this wine is full bodied with rich, ripe and complex notes of black fruit, cherries, spices and oak. Enjoy with bold flavoured foods such as grilled steak that match the wine's extraordinary depth. Store in a cool, dark place for up to 10 years.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Beautiful garnet-red colour with hints of dark brown, this wine shows powerful aromas of ripe fruits together with vanilla, chocolate and mocha flavour and a hint of spices.

Region of Origin

Bordeaux

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Vignobles Mongravet

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Régis BERNALEAU

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc

Vinification Details

  • Pre-fermentation cold macerations. Alcoholic fermentation in thermo-regulated stainless steel vats followed by micro-oxygenation. Malolactic fermentations in vats. Assembly before the descent in barrels. 100% French oak barrels, medium heat, fine grain with 60% in new oak between 14 and 18 months

History

  • Starting from a small established vineyard inherited from his father in 1980," the Chateau is situated in the appellation: A.O.C Margaux, and located in Arsac. The property size is 12.96 ha with the average age of the vine being 30 years, sitting on soil comprised of sand and pebbles.

Regional Information

  • Margaux is a wine growing commune and Appellation d'origine contrôlée within Haut-Médoc in Bordeaux, centred on the village of Margaux. Its leading château is also called Margaux. It contains 21 cru classé châteaux, more than any other commune in Bordeaux.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 5 years

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy with bold flavoured foods such as grilled steak that match the wine's extraordinary depth.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Mongravey,
  • Proprietaire a Arsac,
  • 33460,
  • France.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Upper age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy290kJ / 70kcal363kJ / 88kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Great Wine but oxidised and undrinkable

1 stars

Beware. Opened 7 bottles out of 12 purchased - all 7 were undrinkable. All 7 were oxidised due to the very poor quality corks used. The cork isn’t quite airtight enough, it's simply too soft and pliable. For a wine of 4 years the cork needs to be of better quality. Eventually gave up opening bottles and returned all 12.Tesco's refunded in full with no hassle. It was a shame as the wine should have been great. Thanks Tesco's for the no hassle refund.

One of the best

5 stars

Spicy, packed full of flavour and delicious. Highly recommended. Its so good, we named our daughter Margaux (this wasn't the only reason, but it helped)

Good claret

5 stars

This is just about the nicest wine I have tastaed in a long time. All the flavours in the taste notes are there......it is a really good wine at a reasonable price.

