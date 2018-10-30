Tesco Finest St Emilion Grand Cru 75Cl

I really loved the complexity of this wine and the
I really loved the complexity of this wine and the fruit. I served this at a dinner party and it went down very well with every.... Great value for something the delivers so much punch
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 331kJ / 80kcal
Bordeaux
Red
9.8
13% vol
Chateau Val D'Or
Natural Cork
Philipe Bardet
France
Wine
Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc
Ambient
Can be stored in a cool, dark place for up to ten years.
Product of France
Bottle contains 6 glasses
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
18 Years
75cl ℮
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|331kJ / 80kcal
|413kJ / 100kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
