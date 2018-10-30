By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest St Emilion Grand Cru 75Cl

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest St Emilion Grand Cru 75Cl
£ 17.00
£17.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy413kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 331kJ / 80kcal

Product Description

  • Finest Saint Emilion Grand Cru
  • Exceptional Merlot and local grapes are harvested at the prestigious Château Ambe Tour Pourret. The wine is aged in oak to develop complex concentration of black fruit flavours with spices and cedar notes on the finish. An excellent accompaniment to classic roast meats. Can be stored in a cool, dark place for up to ten years.
  • Wine of France
  • Bold and full bodied
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Made from the highest quality Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc grapes, this wine is aged in oak for 2 years, which creates a complex wine, with black fruits, spice and cedar

Region of Origin

Bordeaux

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Chateau Val D'Or

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Philipe Bardet

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc

Vinification Details

  • Traditional Bordeaux winemaking. Thermo-regulated stainless steel tanks. Long vatting without crushing, two pumpings per day. Breeding in the style of Saint-Emilion for 18 months, French oak barrels

History

  • Château Val d'Or is the Bardet family's historical property not far from the village of Vignonet, south of Saint-Emilion. It owes its title to the old Occitan name of a small village “Orval” in Dordogne, where Henry-Gabriel Bardet, Paul-Arthur and Thibault's great grandfather, originally came from

Regional Information

  • This Saint-Emilion Grand Cru appellation wine displays a purple velvety robe that is dark and vivid. It reveals an elegant, expressive nose with characteristic highlights of black fruit and exotic wood that stand out against fragrances of Morello cherries, cocoa, ripe blackcurrant and sandal wood

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 3 years

Storage

Can be stored in a cool, dark place for up to ten years.

Produce of

Product of France

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy331kJ / 80kcal413kJ / 100kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

I really loved the complexity of this wine and the

5 stars

I really loved the complexity of this wine and the fruit. I served this at a dinner party and it went down very well with every.... Great value for something the delivers so much punch

