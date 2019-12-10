By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
La Raison Du Chateau Des Fougeres 75Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of La Raison Du Chateau Des Fougeres 75Cl
£ 15.00
£15.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Red French Wine
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulfites

Tasting Notes

  • Hints of dark fruits, toasted vanilla oak

Region of Origin

Bordeaux

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Chateau Fougeres La Raison

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Stéphane Derenoncourt

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon

Vinification Details

  • Following vinification in stainless steel, Chateau Fourgeres La Raison is aged for 14-16 months in French oak.

History

  • Established as far back as 1703 it has only passed hands four times during this time. Comprising of 34.5 acres under vine of which 26 acres is Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon

Regional Information

  • The property is in a zone served by 3 natural drains which start on the edge of the south plateau and flow out towards the north by cutting the slope. On top of this favorable topology, our soil reflects the Garonne history and offers different mixes of clay, sand and graves. These zones may cover only some square meters or extend over several ares. The graves, carried by the Garonne at the Villefranchien, can be found everywhere in our vineyard

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 7 years

Produce of

Produce of France

Name and address

  • SC Château des Fougères,
  • Propriétaire à La Brède,
  • À F 33650.

Return to

  • SC Château des Fougères,
  • Propriétaire à La Brède,
  • À F 33650.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

