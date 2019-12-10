La Raison Du Chateau Des Fougeres 75Cl

Product Description
- Red French Wine
- Wine of France
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulfites
Tasting Notes
- Hints of dark fruits, toasted vanilla oak
Region of Origin
Bordeaux
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.5
ABV
14% vol
Producer
Chateau Fougeres La Raison
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Stéphane Derenoncourt
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon
Vinification Details
- Following vinification in stainless steel, Chateau Fourgeres La Raison is aged for 14-16 months in French oak.
History
- Established as far back as 1703 it has only passed hands four times during this time. Comprising of 34.5 acres under vine of which 26 acres is Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon
Regional Information
- The property is in a zone served by 3 natural drains which start on the edge of the south plateau and flow out towards the north by cutting the slope. On top of this favorable topology, our soil reflects the Garonne history and offers different mixes of clay, sand and graves. These zones may cover only some square meters or extend over several ares. The graves, carried by the Garonne at the Villefranchien, can be found everywhere in our vineyard
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 7 years
Produce of
Produce of France
Name and address
- SC Château des Fougères,
- Propriétaire à La Brède,
- À F 33650.
Return to
- SC Château des Fougères,
- Propriétaire à La Brède,
- À F 33650.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml
