Patrick Chodot Brouilly 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Red French Wine
  • Our delicious, ruby-red Brouilly shows wonderful cranberry and red fruit aromas on the nose, with wild berry and warming spice notes on the palate. Pairs well with grilled meat, roast chicken and soft cheeses.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

Region of Origin

Beaujolais

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.38

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Castel

Type of Closure

Synthetic Cork: Other

Wine Maker

Thomas Castet

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Gamay

Vinification Details

  • The vines are trained using the 'gobelet' method - an ancient method of training using no wires which gives the vine a goblet shape. This method is well suited to the warm, dry climates such as the Brouilly area.

History

  • The northernmost and largest Cru of Beaujolais, Brouilly is also one of the most famous and largest. Situated around Mont Brouilly and contains within its boundaries the sub-district of Côte de Brouilly.

Regional Information

  • The vines are planted on steep slopes and the wines are noted for their aromas of blueberries, cherries, raspberries and currants.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 1 year

Name and address

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

Soft, light (12.5%) great tastes.

