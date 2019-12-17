Dark Horse Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Fresh, light and VERY pleasant.
A fresh and light wine which is very pleasant to drink with almost any dish.
Good
Good fruity flavours
Repeat purchase
A good quality wine which we enjoyed with friends one evening. Would definitely buy again.
Nothing Special
Tasted just the same as less expensive versions
One for the Favourites list.
Excellent, nice to have another winner that you can rely on. Lovely taste and smooth. Will add to my buy list.
Great Sauvignon
Really nice Sauvignon. A bit pricier than others but worth it.
Lovely wine
Lovely wine. Was pleasantly surprised by how nice it was, don't normally drink white wine but would have this again
Delicious
Really enjoyable wine. Lovely flavour and very easy and smooth to drink. Would definitely buy again
Delicious
An absolutely delicious Sauvignon Blanc. Dry and crisp but smooth and not too acidic. Very refreshing. Don't usually spend this much on wine but bought while on special offer - will totally buy again!
Will definitely buy again
Lovely crisp, tasty wine perfect with my pasta dish for dinner