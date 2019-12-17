Dark Horse Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc - White Californian Wine
  • A bold wine with big personality, this Sauvignon Blanc has exceptional flavors of lively pink grapefruit, backed by notes of fresh tropical fruit and bright citrus with a crisp, vibrant finish.
  • Dark House winemaker, Beth Liston, believes that fortune favors the bold. Her pioneering approach to viticulture and winemaking champions quality, originality and above all, taste.
  • Wine of California, U.S.A.
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Dark Horse Sauvignon Blanc is a refreshingly crisp wine. It offers bright aromas of grapefruit and gooseberry lined with fresh green notes. Layers of citrus and melon flavours create a bright palate with medium viscosity and a long, clean finish.

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13.0% vol

Producer

Darkhorse Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Beth Liston

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • In the cellar, we used gentle techniques to preserve the bright acidity and delicate fruit flavours of the grape. Grapes are harvested at optimum ripeness during the cooler evening temperatures to preserve the perfect balance between acidity and fruit freshness. Fermentation occurred at low to moderate temperatures and carefully selected yeasts enhance the aromatics and expressive mouthfeel. All of the lots were aged in stainless steel tanks until bottling to preserve their brightness and balance.

History

  • At Dark Horse Wine, we wholeheartedly believe that fortune favours the bold. Winemaker Beth Liston marshals the best agricultural and winemaking resources from around the globe to deliver the unexpected: a bold wine that outperforms its price.

Regional Information

  • The grapes for this wine were selected from premier California vineyards by our Winemaker Beth Liston. The 2016 growing season saw its first wet winter in four years, but rainfall was still only slightly above normal rates. A relatively warm spring and hot summer contributed to an early bud break and quick growth on the vines. The early harvest produced grapes that are full of bright acidity and expressive fruit characteristics for this delicious Sauvignon Blanc.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of U.S.A.

Name and address

  • Vinted & bottled by:
  • Dark Horse Wines,
  • Modesto,
  • California,
  • 95354,
  • U.S.A.

Importer address

  • Dark Horse Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Dark Horse Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

30 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Fresh, light and VERY pleasant.

5 stars

A fresh and light wine which is very pleasant to drink with almost any dish.

Good

4 stars

Good fruity flavours

Repeat purchase

4 stars

A good quality wine which we enjoyed with friends one evening. Would definitely buy again.

Nothing Special

4 stars

Tasted just the same as less expensive versions

One for the Favourites list.

5 stars

Excellent, nice to have another winner that you can rely on. Lovely taste and smooth. Will add to my buy list.

Great Sauvignon

5 stars

Really nice Sauvignon. A bit pricier than others but worth it.

Lovely wine

4 stars

Lovely wine. Was pleasantly surprised by how nice it was, don't normally drink white wine but would have this again

Delicious

5 stars

Really enjoyable wine. Lovely flavour and very easy and smooth to drink. Would definitely buy again

Delicious

5 stars

An absolutely delicious Sauvignon Blanc. Dry and crisp but smooth and not too acidic. Very refreshing. Don't usually spend this much on wine but bought while on special offer - will totally buy again!

Will definitely buy again

5 stars

Lovely crisp, tasty wine perfect with my pasta dish for dinner

