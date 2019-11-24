By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Barefoot Pink Pinot Grigio 75Cl

4(1)Write a review
image 1 of Barefoot Pink Pinot Grigio 75Cl
£ 6.75
£6.75/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Pinot Grigio - White Californian Wine
  • Barefoot Pink Pinot Grigio has a crisp and fruity style, full of tart apple, peach and raspberry flavours. Enjoy with seafood or whilst sitting in the sun!
  • Wine of California, U.S.A
  • Crisp & refreshing
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  Barefoot Pink Pinot Grigio has a crisp and fruity style, full of tart apple, peach and raspberry flavours

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

8.6

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

Barefoot Cellars

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Jen Wall

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Grigio

Vinification Details

  • Grapes harvested at optimum ripeness during night temperatures to preserve fruit freshness.

History

  • Barefoot Wine & Bubbly got started in California in the 1960s. Its founders believed that wine should be more fun and less serious; and created a wine that could be enjoyed by everyone from first-time wine drinkers to hard-core aficionados. Barefoot Wine & Bubbly is the most awarded and #1 wine brand in the US and was introduced to the UK in 2007. Staying true to its grassroots beginnings Barefoot Wine & Bubbly gives back to local non-profit groups through charitable wine donations.

Regional Information

  • Central Valley, California.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of U.S.A

Name and address

  Bottled for:
  Barefoot Cellars,
  Europe,
  Harman House,
  Uxbridge,
  UB8 1QQ,

Importer address

  • Barefoot Cellars, Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Barefoot Cellars,
  • Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.
  • barefootwine.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Not too dry, clean tasting........

4 stars

This is a not too dry clean tasting wine. Good on its own or with food.

