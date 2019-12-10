Tesco Bordeaux Blanc 75Cl

- Energy355kJ 86kcal4%
- Fat0g0%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 284kJ / 69kcal
Product Description
- Tesco Bordeaux Blanc
- A complex and elegant wine made from Sauvignon Blanc, with flavours of citrus, lime and white peach. Goes with roast chicken or shellfish.
- A complex and elegant wine made from Sauvignon Blanc, with flavours of citrus, lime and white peach. Goes with roast chicken or shellfish.
- Wine of France
- Fresh & fruity
- A blend of Semillon & Sauvignon Blanc grapes
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.
Tasting Notes
- A complex and elegant wine made from Semillon and Sauvignon Blanc, with flavours of citrus, lime and white peach
Region of Origin
Bordeaux
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.0
ABV
12% vol
Producer
Yvon Mau
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Pierre Viellefosse
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Sémillon, Sauvignon Blanc
Vinification Details
- Cold fermentation in stainless steel tanks before blending takes place. Following this the wine is then bottled
History
- Yvon Mau has been making wine in Bordeaux since 1827. Known for producing high quality wines that represent the region
Regional Information
- This wine comes from the appellation of Bordeaux, know for making clean, fresh, fruit driven white wines
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produce of France
Preparation and Usage
- Goes with roast chicken or shellfish.
Number of uses
Bottle contains 6 glasses
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Selected by:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Bottled by:
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|284kJ / 69kcal
|355kJ / 86kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019