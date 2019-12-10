By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Bordeaux Blanc 75Cl

image 1 of Tesco Bordeaux Blanc 75Cl
£ 6.75
£6.75/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy355kJ 86kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 284kJ / 69kcal

Product Description

  • Tesco Bordeaux Blanc
  • A complex and elegant wine made from Sauvignon Blanc, with flavours of citrus, lime and white peach. Goes with roast chicken or shellfish.
  • Wine of France
  • Fresh & fruity
  • A blend of Semillon & Sauvignon Blanc grapes
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A complex and elegant wine made from Semillon and Sauvignon Blanc, with flavours of citrus, lime and white peach

Region of Origin

Bordeaux

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.0

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Yvon Mau

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Pierre Viellefosse

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sémillon, Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Cold fermentation in stainless steel tanks before blending takes place. Following this the wine is then bottled

History

  • Yvon Mau has been making wine in Bordeaux since 1827. Known for producing high quality wines that represent the region

Regional Information

  • This wine comes from the appellation of Bordeaux, know for making clean, fresh, fruit driven white wines

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produce of France

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with roast chicken or shellfish.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Selected by:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Bottled by:

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy284kJ / 69kcal355kJ / 86kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

