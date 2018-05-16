By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Wolf Blass Yellow Label Cabernet Sauvignon 187Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Wolf Blass Yellow Label Cabernet Sauvignon 187Ml
£ 2.25
£9.03/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Cabernet Sauvignon - Red Australian Wine
  • A full flavoured Cabernet Sauvignon from selected vineyards in South Australia, the heartland of Wolf Blass. Blackcurrant flavours, subtle oak and fine tannins deliver a superbly balanced palate.
  • Wine of South Australia
  • The classic Yellow Label since 1966
  • The heartland of Wolf Blass wines
  • Created by Wolfgang Blass am in 1966
  • Pack size: 187ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • NOSE: Notes of plum, blackberry and cassis fruit with an undertone of leafy varietal character. PALATE: Dark plum and blackcurrant fruit melds nicely with the subtle, integrated oak, creating a palate with rich flavours and a long structure.

Region of Origin

South Australia

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

2.6

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Wolf Blass

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon

Vinification Details

  • A warm, dry start to the season brought on rapid, early flowering. After a much-needed rain in January, summer progressed with warm days and relatively cool nights, perfect for ripening. A burst of heat in late January brought on an early, condensed harvest with wines full of flavour and with good natural balance.

History

  • Blass Wines, established in 1966, has grown from a humble tin shed to become one of the world's most successful and awarded wineries. Today, Wolf Blass wines are exported to more than 50 countries and are recognised internationally as icons of modern winemaking. The essence of Wolf Blass wines is exemplified through the passion of its custodians, past and present as they continue to create wines of quality, character and consistency.

Regional Information

  • The heartland of Wolf Blass winemaking, Yellow Label has delivered exceptional quality for over 40 years through an outstanding range of South Australian wines. Bright, fruit-driven and full of flavour, Yellow Label wines pair perfectly with food, helping make any meal more of an occasion.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Treasury Wine Estates Emea Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,

Importer address

  • Treasury Wine Estates Emea Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS,

Return to

  • Treasury Wine Estates Emea Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS,
  • UK.
  • www.wolfblass.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

187ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Wairau Cove Sauvignon Blanc 187Ml

£ 2.00
£8.03/75cl

Trivento Reserve Malbec 18.7Cl

£ 2.25
£9.03/75cl

Yellow Tail Shiraz 18.7Cl

£ 2.00
£8.03/75cl

Hardys Stamp Shiraz Cabernet 187Ml

£ 1.75
£7.02/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here