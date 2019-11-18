By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Round Loose Base Cake Tin 20Cm

4(2)Write a review
Tesco Round Loose Base Cake Tin 20Cm
£ 3.50
£3.50/each
  • - Teflon non-stick coating
  • - Carbon steel Material for thorough heat distribution
  • - Easy to Clean & Dishwasher Safe
  • Made from, sturdy carbon steel, which conducts heat thoroughly with a quality non-sticking finish. Teflon Non-Stick coating allows for simple clean up and allows food slide out effortlessly. It can go straight in the dishwasher for effortless cleaning, leaving you more time to sit back and relax.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

GREAT TINS !

5 stars

BOUGHT TWO OF THESE AND LOVE THEM !--THEY ONLY NEED A WIPE AFTER USE SO NO NEED TO PUT THEM IN A DISHWASHER .GREAT TINS

NOT DISHWASHER SAFE

3 stars

Please note these tins developed rust and also stain marks in my dishwasher. They are NOT DISHWASHER SAFE. I gave these tins 3 out of 5 because they have straight sides and they’re OK for baking sponges and that’s what I bought them for. However, they are advertised as dishwasher safe and it is TEDIOUS, to HAVE TO WASH them BY HAND and DRY them VERY QUICKLY in order to reduce the rusting.

Usually bought next

Tesco Loaf Tin 2Lb

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Tesco Sandwich Tin 20Cm

£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Tesco Square Sandwich Tin 20Cm

£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Tesco 12 Cup Muffin Tray

£ 4.50
£4.50/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here