Tesco Round Loose Base Cake Tin 20Cm

GREAT TINS !
BOUGHT TWO OF THESE AND LOVE THEM !--THEY ONLY NEED A WIPE AFTER USE SO NO NEED TO PUT THEM IN A DISHWASHER .GREAT TINS
NOT DISHWASHER SAFE
Please note these tins developed rust and also stain marks in my dishwasher. They are NOT DISHWASHER SAFE. I gave these tins 3 out of 5 because they have straight sides and they’re OK for baking sponges and that’s what I bought them for. However, they are advertised as dishwasher safe and it is TEDIOUS, to HAVE TO WASH them BY HAND and DRY them VERY QUICKLY in order to reduce the rusting.