Go Cook Oven Tray 40 X 29Cm

Not very good
Was great after the first couple of uses then we noticed that water collected in the rim and leaked out rusty water. It was impossible to get properly clean by hand. We ended up using the dishwasher and it rapidly went rusty all over. My husband still uses it with tin foil but he hasn't found my replacement one I bought yet from somewhere else.
Great tray
Best oven tray I have. Nothing seems to stick and makes it easy to clean. Can't understand folk complaining about food sticking in the grooves, have they never heard of washing up brushes? Good heavy gauge, doesn't warp with oven heat.
Very disappointing
Absolute rubbish. Looked great in the shop and thought it was good value for money. However after washing it three times with soapy water I got it out of the cupboard to find that all the black coating had peeled off in the middle. It had not been in any way abused and couldn’t believe that such a good looking and sturdy tray would do this. Don’t buy!
impossible to wash
Unique contour design means it is almost impossible to wash and keep clean. Waste of money, don't buy.
High quality but not non stick
Good quality but not non stick. The wavy grooves seem to be a magnet for food that sticks and is then hard to get out particularly when hand washing as recommended. I am having use soft plastic to 'scrape' food out of the wavy lines after use which presumably isn't the plan! I am now using it with baking paper to keep food off the wavy 'non non stick' lines!
Buy them while they're still there!
Best Baking Tray I ever bought. Heavy and durable. Guaranteed 20 years. Nothing sticks! Wipe-clean!
Sadly not a good look for your oven!
The grooves collect food and is impossible to clean. Nothing get's rid of it and the coating flakes badly and then the whole tray rusts....not worth the money, trust me. I've bought many trays and the cheapest last the longest and are better value for money, as you don't mind throwing them away. Complained to Tesco after owning mine for two weeks and she wanted the receipt code, product number, when I bought it and pictures of it. We all keep those don't we, when we expect our supermarket to sell only quality goods.? 1/10
Excellent buy
Good quality tray. A tiny drop of oil spread with kitchen paper and this oven tray is excellent and does not have food sticking to it. The ridges help the food the cook crisply and well. From oven chips to roasting vegetables this tray cannot be faulted. A quick wash in soapy water and we are ready to go again. Goos buy.
Excellent
I bought these for my new kitchen, have used them afew times. They are very good, nothing sticks and because they are ridged, everything goes crispy and very easy to clean.
Quality tray for a great price!
This item has a high finish for such a good price!