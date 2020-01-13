Go Cook Oven Tray 33.5 X 24.5Cm

Not value for money
We have all the cooking trays in this range not good due to going rusty after a few washes . Not worth the money they cost.
Everything sticks to this!!
Can't understand the reviews saying this is easy to clean, it's a nightmare. Have tried by hand after soaking, dishwasher, brushes etc. every time there is debris left somewhere in the horrible little ridges. I was hoping for non stick but the only way to use this is with baking paper.
not fit for purpose
nice robust tray. non stick coating appalling.
Rubbish
Was fine for a few uses then food started sticking and the non-stick coating began to peel off
Non stick comes off when washing up!
These rust after first use in the corners. They also will not withstand a cleaning pad being used on them. I bought 3 large ones and each of them has the non stick coating rubbed pretty much straight off when washing up. Very surprising and disappointing. I threw mine out and went back to my old tefal trays as I had not kept my receipt. Don't buy.
Lasted no time at all
It wasn't the cheapest on offer. It feels heavy and looked to be good quality but I've only had it for a couple of months and already the non-stick is bubbled and peeling between the ridges. I'll be returning it.
If you like easy cleaning DON'T buy.
Being from the Go Cook brand had expected this oven tray to be ideal for purpose but was very wrong. The base should be flat not multi-ridged and the deeper gully round the edges is un-necessary. During cooking food can become trapped in-between the many small ridges or the deeper gully, becoming very difficult to remove during cleaning particularly when burnt. It is also heavy compared with older oven trays in use. Should have bought a different brand.
Good quality and a brilliant size for roast pptatiea for the 2 of us. Fits on Aga runners!
Poor quality
The coating has started flaking off already and less than a year old, possibly less than 6 months.
excellent value item
I purchased 6 of these oven trays, as I cater for up to 60 elderly folk who, once a week attend a lunch club. I was asked to make pies and instead of individual ones, I thought it would be easier to make large ones and cut into portions. I therefore wanted a sturdy item, one that would last, be easy to clean, yet excellent quality. and I found all of these in this item.