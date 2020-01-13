By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Go Cook Oven Tray 33.5 X 24.5Cm

3.5(18)Write a review
Go Cook Oven Tray 33.5 X 24.5Cm
£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Product Description

  • Contour system minimises surface abrasion to protect non-stick coating
  • Wide lip for easy handling
  • 20-year guarantee
  • - Contour system minimises surface abrasion to protect non-stick coating
  • - Wide lip for easy handling
  • - 20-year guarantee
  • Built with the passionate baker in mind, our Go Cook range of premium kitchen equipment results in brilliant bakes. This oven tray adds a new level of ease for even the most accomplished cooks. The combination of a heavy gauge construction and a unique contour design enhances cooking performance and ensures an even bake. Internally there is a double non-stick layer that prevents food from sticking to the tray for easy release and clean up. With a wide front lip, you can move hot food from the oven to the kitchen top without any difficulty. Exclusive to Tesco, this Go Cook 33.5cm x 24.5cm oven tray comes with a reassuring 20-year quality guarantee and is dishwasher safe.

Information

18 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Not value for money

1 stars

We have all the cooking trays in this range not good due to going rusty after a few washes . Not worth the money they cost.

Everything sticks to this!!

1 stars

Can't understand the reviews saying this is easy to clean, it's a nightmare. Have tried by hand after soaking, dishwasher, brushes etc. every time there is debris left somewhere in the horrible little ridges. I was hoping for non stick but the only way to use this is with baking paper.

not fit for purpose

2 stars

nice robust tray. non stick coating appalling.

Rubbish

1 stars

Was fine for a few uses then food started sticking and the non-stick coating began to peel off

Non stick comes off when washing up!

1 stars

These rust after first use in the corners. They also will not withstand a cleaning pad being used on them. I bought 3 large ones and each of them has the non stick coating rubbed pretty much straight off when washing up. Very surprising and disappointing. I threw mine out and went back to my old tefal trays as I had not kept my receipt. Don't buy.

Lasted no time at all

1 stars

It wasn't the cheapest on offer. It feels heavy and looked to be good quality but I've only had it for a couple of months and already the non-stick is bubbled and peeling between the ridges. I'll be returning it.

If you like easy cleaning DON'T buy.

2 stars

Being from the Go Cook brand had expected this oven tray to be ideal for purpose but was very wrong. The base should be flat not multi-ridged and the deeper gully round the edges is un-necessary. During cooking food can become trapped in-between the many small ridges or the deeper gully, becoming very difficult to remove during cleaning particularly when burnt. It is also heavy compared with older oven trays in use. Should have bought a different brand.

Good quality and a brilliant size for roast pptati

5 stars

Good quality and a brilliant size for roast pptatiea for the 2 of us. Fits on Aga runners!

Poor quality

2 stars

The coating has started flaking off already and less than a year old, possibly less than 6 months.

excellent value item

5 stars

I purchased 6 of these oven trays, as I cater for up to 60 elderly folk who, once a week attend a lunch club. I was asked to make pies and instead of individual ones, I thought it would be easier to make large ones and cut into portions. I therefore wanted a sturdy item, one that would last, be easy to clean, yet excellent quality. and I found all of these in this item.

