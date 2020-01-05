Go Cook Loaf Tray 2Lb

Rusty
They go rusty after a few washes. A shame because it would otherwise be nice.
Poor quality
I need to take these back they have gone rusty within a couple of months
Tin fan
Very sturdy good quality. I thought it sounded pricey but its actually much cheaper than brand names of the same quality and will definitely last a lot longer than the average tin. Very happy as I now feel like a professional baker !
Great tray
This is 2nd bread tray I bought, it’s great for baking and the bread doesn’t stick to it like it does to a different one I have .
Awesome!
I love baking but my tins were all way past it, so I looked to get more, so glad I took a chance on Tesco's own brand, strong, completely non stick, and so far feel like they'll last forever!!! Will definitely buy more of the range.