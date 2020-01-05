By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Go Cook Loaf Tray 2Lb

Go Cook Loaf Tray 2Lb
£ 7.00
  • - Contour system minimises surface abrasion to protect non-stick coating
  • - Wide lip for easy handling
  • - 20-year guarantee
  • Built with the passionate baker in mind, our Go Cook range of premium kitchen equipment results in brilliant bakes. This 2lb loaf tray adds a new level of ease for even the most accomplished cooks. The combination of a heavy gauge construction and a unique contour design enhances cooking performance and ensures an even bake. Inside the tray there is a double non-stick layer that prevents food from sticking to the surrounds for easy release and clean up. With a wide front lip, you can move your hot baked loaves from the oven to the kitchen top without any difficulty. Exclusive to Tesco, this Go Cook 2lb loaf tray comes with a reassuring 20-year quality guarantee and is dishwasher safe.

Rusty

1 stars

They go rusty after a few washes. A shame because it would otherwise be nice.

Poor quality

1 stars

I need to take these back they have gone rusty within a couple of months

Tin fan

5 stars

Very sturdy good quality. I thought it sounded pricey but its actually much cheaper than brand names of the same quality and will definitely last a lot longer than the average tin. Very happy as I now feel like a professional baker !

Great tray

5 stars

This is 2nd bread tray I bought, it’s great for baking and the bread doesn’t stick to it like it does to a different one I have .

Awesome!

5 stars

I love baking but my tins were all way past it, so I looked to get more, so glad I took a chance on Tesco's own brand, strong, completely non stick, and so far feel like they'll last forever!!! Will definitely buy more of the range.

