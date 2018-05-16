Go Cook Round Fluted Cake Tin 23Cm

Product Description
- Contour system minimises surface abrasion to protect non-stick coating \n
- Loose base for easy release \n
- 20-year guarantee \n
- Built with the passionate baker in mind, our Go Cook range of premium kitchen equipment results in brilliant bakes. This 23cm round fluted cake tin adds a new level of ease for even the most accomplished cooks. The combination of a heavy gauge construction and a unique contour design enhances cooking performance and ensures an even bake. Internally there is a double non-stick layer that prevents your cake or tart from sticking to the surround for an easy release and clean up. Exclusive to Tesco, this Go Cook 23cm round fluted cake tin comes with a reassuring 20-year quality guarantee and is dishwasher safe.
