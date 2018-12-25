Go Cook Loose Base Sandwich Tin 20Cm

Maybe I'm doing something wrong but my cake comple
Maybe I'm doing something wrong but my cake completely stuck to the ridged base even though I had greased it. Are you supposed to use lining paper as well? Too much of a work up, then and not suggested in the Tesco description otherwise would not have bought. A design flaw, me thinks... My cake ended up in the bin and my good old 20yr faithful tins were used instead with the usual satisfactory results.
sandwich tin/cake tin??
why has this been photographed to make it look like a 'cake' tin...have had to return no good for baking my Christmas cake in!!
Cake mixture leaks out!!
Made a chocolate cake today and the batter leaked out all over the oven floor. A loose bottom is really not suitable for a sandwich tin - it doesn’t fit tight and is also unstable when you get it out of the oven.
Really good quality
Non stick sandwich tins. A fairly good weight as well so no buckling..a nice even bake...easy to clean with loose a base..I was a bit concerned that the wavy pattern of the base would impress onto my sponge but it didnt..very happy with my purchase
An excellent purchase
It is just what I wanted, it is easy to clean and pastry has no soggy bottoms.
Batter leaks through the bottom
I bought the pans 2 weeks ago. Batter leaks through the bottom of the pan. Flipped the bottom both ways but no avail. Maybe lining the base with a slightly bigger parchment paper might help. Very disappointed :(
Waste of money
Bought these as my old tins needed replacing. The mixture just runs out the bottom of the tins. I've turned the loose bottom both sides to see if that helps but no! The cake mix just leaks both ways.