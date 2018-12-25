By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Go Cook Loose Base Sandwich Tin 20Cm
£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Product Description

  • Contour system minimises surface abrasion to protect non-stick coating \n
  • Loose base for easy release \n
  • 20-year guarantee
  • Built with the passionate baker in mind, our Go Cook range of premium kitchen equipment results in brilliant bakes. This premium 20cm loose base sandwich tin adds a new level of ease for even the most accomplished cooks. The combination of a heavy gauge construction and a unique contour design enhances cooking performance and ensures an even bake. Internally there is a double non-stick layer that prevents your cake from sticking to the tin as it bakes. A loose base makes removing your cake easy, simply push it out gently from the bottom until the finished cake is left sitting undamaged on the base. Exclusive to Tesco, this Go Cook 20cm loose base sandwich tin comes with a reassuring 20-year quality guarantee and is dishwasher safe.

Maybe I'm doing something wrong but my cake comple

1 stars

Maybe I'm doing something wrong but my cake completely stuck to the ridged base even though I had greased it. Are you supposed to use lining paper as well? Too much of a work up, then and not suggested in the Tesco description otherwise would not have bought. A design flaw, me thinks... My cake ended up in the bin and my good old 20yr faithful tins were used instead with the usual satisfactory results.

sandwich tin/cake tin??

1 stars

why has this been photographed to make it look like a 'cake' tin...have had to return no good for baking my Christmas cake in!!

Cake mixture leaks out!!

1 stars

Made a chocolate cake today and the batter leaked out all over the oven floor. A loose bottom is really not suitable for a sandwich tin - it doesn’t fit tight and is also unstable when you get it out of the oven.

Really good quality

5 stars

Non stick sandwich tins. A fairly good weight as well so no buckling..a nice even bake...easy to clean with loose a base..I was a bit concerned that the wavy pattern of the base would impress onto my sponge but it didnt..very happy with my purchase

An excellent purchase

5 stars

It is just what I wanted, it is easy to clean and pastry has no soggy bottoms.

Batter leaks through the bottom

1 stars

I bought the pans 2 weeks ago. Batter leaks through the bottom of the pan. Flipped the bottom both ways but no avail. Maybe lining the base with a slightly bigger parchment paper might help. Very disappointed :(

Waste of money

1 stars

Bought these as my old tins needed replacing. The mixture just runs out the bottom of the tins. I've turned the loose bottom both sides to see if that helps but no! The cake mix just leaks both ways.

