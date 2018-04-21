Go Cook Square Spring Form Cake Tin21cm

Just what I was after!
I was making a Slimming World cheesecake and it required a square spring form tin (which honestly, i didn’t think existed), and I found this! It’s absolutely fantastic and nothing stuck at all, made a fantastic pudding To be proud of!!!
Useless
Leaked everywhere , half ended up at the bottom of my oven. Very poor product.
Absolutely terrible
Brought today, leaked everywhere. It's a cake tin, you pour LIQUID into it... why isn't it watertight? Spent more time cleaning than cooking, will be returning tomorrow.