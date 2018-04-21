Go Cook Square Spring Form Cake Tin21cm

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Contour system minimises surface abrasion to protect non-stick coating \n
  • Spring form mechanism for easy release
  • 20-year guarantee \n
  • Go Cook Heavy Gauge Square 21cm Spring Form Cake Tin.
  • Built with the passionate baker in mind, our Go Cook range of premium kitchen equipment results in brilliant bakes. The combination of a heavy gauge construction and a unique contour design enhances cooking performance and ensures an even bake. Internally there is a double non-stick layer that prevents food from sticking to the tray for easy release and clean up.
  • This product is guaranteed for 20 years. This guarantee is applicable for defects in material or workmanship under normal household use and when cared for according to the Care and Use Guidelines. The following are excluded from the terms and conditions of the guarantee: Damage caused by normal wear and tear, accident, misuse, abuse or commercial use. Scratches, stains, discolouration, corrosion or damage from overheating. Scratches and discolouration caused by dishwasher are not covered by this guarantee. Consequential damage is excluded from this guarantee. The Guarantee is only valid upon presentation of a dated proof of purchase. Upon examination of the product by Tesco, if it is found that there is a defect in material or workmanship, and the defect was not caused by an excluded category as set out above, Tesco will replace the product or if no longer available, a similar product. Please note, for sets, only the defective product will be replaced.

Just what I was after!

5 stars

I was making a Slimming World cheesecake and it required a square spring form tin (which honestly, i didn’t think existed), and I found this! It’s absolutely fantastic and nothing stuck at all, made a fantastic pudding To be proud of!!!

Useless

1 stars

Leaked everywhere , half ended up at the bottom of my oven. Very poor product.

Absolutely terrible

1 stars

Brought today, leaked everywhere. It's a cake tin, you pour LIQUID into it... why isn't it watertight? Spent more time cleaning than cooking, will be returning tomorrow.

