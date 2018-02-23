Go Cook 2Ply Hard Anodised Stock Pot 24Cm

Perfect!
Large capacity, can go on hob and oven(low temp). Sturdy, not too heavy and easy to clean. Very happy customer:)
Really nice stock pot
I bought this a month ago and am really happy with it so far. It's quite heavy and solidly built. I cook all sorts in it from casseroles and soups to veggies,pasta and sauces. I particularly like doing casseroles in it as I can start them off on the hob to brown the meat and onions then transfer to the oven to slow cook. I do sometimes cook asseroles from start to finish on the hob if I need a quicker cooking time. It's very versatile and even if food does catch slightly it washes up really well if it's left to soak for a while. I only use non metal utensils in it and as yet have not risked using a hand blender.