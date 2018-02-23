By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Go Cook 2Ply Hard Anodised Stock Pot 24Cm

Go Cook 2Ply Hard Anodised Stock Pot 24Cm
£ 42.00
  • Suitable for all types of hob including induction
  • Exceptional strength and durability
  • 20-year guarantee
  • Exceptional strength and durability makes our Go Cook hard anodised range the natural choice for any cook. Constructed from toughened aluminium with gleaming stainless steel features, this premium 24cm stockpot provides completely even heat distribution. A glass lid means you can keep a close eye on your food as it cooks, while measurement marks on the inside help you to measure your ingredients accurately. A riveted, stainless steel handle reduces heat transfer, allowing you to move the stockpot seamlessly between the hob and prep area. Exclusive to Tesco, this Go Cook 5-litre hard anodised stockpot works on all hobs, including induction, and can be transferred to the oven or grill. Comes with a reassuring 20-year quality guarantee. Dishwasher safe and oven safe up to 160 degrees Celsius.

Perfect!

Large capacity, can go on hob and oven(low temp). Sturdy, not too heavy and easy to clean. Very happy customer:)

Really nice stock pot

I bought this a month ago and am really happy with it so far. It's quite heavy and solidly built. I cook all sorts in it from casseroles and soups to veggies,pasta and sauces. I particularly like doing casseroles in it as I can start them off on the hob to brown the meat and onions then transfer to the oven to slow cook. I do sometimes cook asseroles from start to finish on the hob if I need a quicker cooking time. It's very versatile and even if food does catch slightly it washes up really well if it's left to soak for a while. I only use non metal utensils in it and as yet have not risked using a hand blender.

