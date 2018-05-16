By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Go Cook Anodised Saute Pan 28Cm

5(6)Write a review
Tesco Go Cook Anodised Saute Pan 28Cm
£ 42.00
£42.00/each

Product Description

  • Suitable for all types of hob including induction
  • Contour system minimises surface abrasion to protect non-stick coating
  • 20-year guarantee
  • - Suitable for all types of hob including induction
  • - Contour system minimises surface abrasion to protect non-stick coating
  • - 20-year guarantee
  • Exceptional strength and durability makes our Go Cook hard anodised range the natural choice for any cook. Constructed from toughened aluminium with gleaming stainless steel features, this premium 28cm saute pan provides completely even heat distribution. The surface of the pan has a unique contour system which minimises surface abrasion and enhances cooking performance. A riveted, stainless steel handle reduces heat transfer, allowing you to move the pan seamlessly between the hob and prep area. Exclusive to Tesco, this Go Cook hard anodised saute pan works on all hobs, including induction, and can be transferred to the oven or grill. Comes with a reassuring 20-year quality guarantee. Dishwasher safe and oven safe up to 160 degrees Celsius.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great Pan

5 stars

I love this pan, it’s fantastic. It is brilliantly non stick, the sides are a great height and so I use it for everything. Would definitely recommend.

So far so good

5 stars

Used for around one month now, very happy, heats very evenly, feels very good quality, only gripe is that the trim around the outside of the lid feels like plastic. Non stick is very very good. Very good VFM.

Excellent all rounder

5 stars

I bought this about a month ago and I love it, I use it for everything, cleans well, cooks well

Very Light and Cooks Beautifully!

5 stars

Bought last week and have used every day since for stir frys, stews and fish dishes. Great solid construction, non stick surface, washes up really well.

Great all round pan.

5 stars

Really happy with this purchase. Great quality and versatile, can be used for so many dishes. Also good enough to present food at the table.

Fab pan

5 stars

Really like this pan - have used it for so many things!

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here