Tesco Go Cook Anodised Saute Pan 28Cm

Great Pan
I love this pan, it’s fantastic. It is brilliantly non stick, the sides are a great height and so I use it for everything. Would definitely recommend.
So far so good
Used for around one month now, very happy, heats very evenly, feels very good quality, only gripe is that the trim around the outside of the lid feels like plastic. Non stick is very very good. Very good VFM.
Excellent all rounder
I bought this about a month ago and I love it, I use it for everything, cleans well, cooks well
Very Light and Cooks Beautifully!
Bought last week and have used every day since for stir frys, stews and fish dishes. Great solid construction, non stick surface, washes up really well.
Great all round pan.
Really happy with this purchase. Great quality and versatile, can be used for so many dishes. Also good enough to present food at the table.
Fab pan
Really like this pan - have used it for so many things!