Go Cook Forged Aluminium Saucepan 16Cm

Good but beware glass topped owners
It's a good pan, not too heavy and with an interesting deep lipped lid with holes in part of it, so the lid can be turned to vent the pan. The bottom of the pan is quite rough, however; if it is dragged or turned without lifting it, it can scrape a glass hob. Take care and it is fine.
Love it but it’s flawed
I like the shape, weight, lid design and just the overall craftsmanship. But it has a flaw! I have an induction hob and it only works on two of the plates! I think it struggles to pick up the induction. It’s a new Neff so I know it’s not that, shame as I was going to get the whole series...oh well back to drawing board
Nice neat pan
Have had this pan about a month, seems very good so far. Nice non-stick coating washes easily. Good solid construction and easy to use. Not too heavy which is a bonus.