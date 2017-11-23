By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Go Cook Forged Aluminium Saucepan 16Cm

3.5(3)
Go Cook Forged Aluminium Saucepan 16Cm
£ 20.00
£20.00/each
  • Guarantee: applicable for defects in material or workmanship under normal household use and when cared for according to the Care and Use Guidelines. The following are excluded from the terms and conditions of the Guarantee: Damage caused by normal wear and tear, accident, misuse, abuse or commercial use. Scratches, stains, discolouration, corrosion or damage from overheating, to the interior or exterior of the pan. This also includes the non-stick coating where applicable. Scratches and discolouration caused by dishwasher or damage caused by misuse of metal utensils are not covered by this guarantee. Consequential damage is excluded from this guarantee. A slight yellowing of the surface can occasionally happen after heating. This is completely harmless and does not affect the performance of the pan and is therefore excluded from the guarantee. Heat resistant glass lids. The Guarantee is only valid upon presentation of a dated proof of purchase. Upon examination of the product by Tesco, if it is found that there is a defect in material or workmanship, and the defect was not caused by an excluded category as set out above, Tesco will replace the product or if no longer available, a similar product. Please note, for sets, only the defective product will be replaced.

Good but beware glass topped owners

4 stars

It's a good pan, not too heavy and with an interesting deep lipped lid with holes in part of it, so the lid can be turned to vent the pan. The bottom of the pan is quite rough, however; if it is dragged or turned without lifting it, it can scrape a glass hob. Take care and it is fine.

Love it but it’s flawed

3 stars

I like the shape, weight, lid design and just the overall craftsmanship. But it has a flaw! I have an induction hob and it only works on two of the plates! I think it struggles to pick up the induction. It’s a new Neff so I know it’s not that, shame as I was going to get the whole series...oh well back to drawing board

Nice neat pan

4 stars

Have had this pan about a month, seems very good so far. Nice non-stick coating washes easily. Good solid construction and easy to use. Not too heavy which is a bonus.

