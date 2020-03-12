Go Cook Forged Aluminium Frying Pan 30Cm

Not non stick, never been so disappointed!
Bought this due to the promises of non stick capabilities. We treated it as directed. We hand washed with non abrasive cloths! Non stick? Absolutely NOT! It’s one of the worst non-stick pans I’ve ever used! Everything sticks from omelettes, to my Parmesan chicken which I have to scrap from the grooves. So my search goes on, so frustrating! 20 year warranty - non stick didn’t last past 2 months!
DAMAGED
Although the pan was well packaged, it was damaged, out round. Collected one day returnered the next for a refund.
Perfect. Sturdy but light!
Me and my partner are buying our first home. We were looking for something neutral and classy which would go with any kitchen. We originally saw this instore but when we got home we ordered a full set of 10 go cook pots/pans and also the utensil set. 11 items. You can buy cheaper things and you can buy more expensive. But theres absolutely no fault to be found with these pans so far! The wok is my personal fav. Decent price range to replace. I know the mrs will endup ruining at least 1 before not too long!
Lightweight & Non-Stick
Bought this frying pan for a family of 5. It is a good size and seems to be very non-stick. It has been washed in the dishwasher several times and comes out nice & clean. Its good as its lightweight, compared to some frying pans I have used.