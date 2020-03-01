Tesco Aluminium Grill Pan 24Cm

I'm impressed enough to write a review
I'm not sure who wrote the description but I'm really pleased with this grill pan. It's lightweight and easily puts the grill lines on steaks etc. for non adventurous cooks like me. It is also easy to clean and so far the husband hasn't managed to scratch it, and the bottom looks genuinely flat, which for me is an indication of a well made pan that will conduct the heat better. It says dishwasher safe but it only takes a couple of seconds to wash it and I'm sure it will last longer hand washing it.