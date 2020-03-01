By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Aluminium Grill Pan 24Cm

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Aluminium Grill Pan 24Cm
£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Product Description

  • Raised grain for non-sticky purpose
  • reasonable construction for using
  • beautiful out-looking
  • - Suitable for all hob types including induction
  • - Non Stick
  • - Dishwasher safe
  • Tesco's Aluminium range provides exceptional non-stick performance and durability. The aluminium coating ensures heat is distributed evenly and also makes it compatible with all heat sources, including induction.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.



1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

I'm impressed enough to write a review

5 stars

I'm not sure who wrote the description but I'm really pleased with this grill pan. It's lightweight and easily puts the grill lines on steaks etc. for non adventurous cooks like me. It is also easy to clean and so far the husband hasn't managed to scratch it, and the bottom looks genuinely flat, which for me is an indication of a well made pan that will conduct the heat better. It says dishwasher safe but it only takes a couple of seconds to wash it and I'm sure it will last longer hand washing it.

