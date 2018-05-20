By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Aluminium Saucepan Set 3Pc

4.5(18)Write a review
Tesco Aluminium Saucepan Set 3Pc
£ 30.00
£30.00/each

Product Description

  • Non-stick coating
  • Made of aluminium
  • Dishwasher safe
  • - Suitable for all hob types including induction
  • - Non Stick
  • - Dishwasher safe
  • Tesco's Aluminium range provides exceptional non-stick performance and durability. The aluminium coating ensures heat is distributed evenly and also makes it compatible with all heat sources, including induction.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

18 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Quality Product

5 stars

Bought this set to replace my ageing pots and pans and am very happy with the purchase. Not just good quality but good value for money

great features

5 stars

best value for money compared to others in the market

Great Value for money

4 stars

I bought this 2 weeks ago and so far so good. I was sceptical because i thought, "who gets a set of pans for £30 and hopes to cook anything with them". I have been faithful to big brand cookware for so long, this was a leap of faith. Boy am I glad I chose these. The lids are quite sturdy so I don't imagine they will shatter. They are decent sized pots that work well for a family of 4. I would really recommend these. They are a decent addition to my kitchen.

Easy to store

4 stars

I bought this item to replace some of my old pans and they stack very well in the cupboard the only niggle I have is that the lid come loose

So far so good

4 stars

Nice set of pans, cook well, clean up nice and comfortable on the hands. Also love the drain feature on the kids.

Brilliant

5 stars

I brought these saucepans a couple of months ago they are absolutely brilliant, the sizes are just what I wanted, the lids fit deep in to the pan so quicker cooking and holes to drain are a brilliant idea. They are very easy to wash up as they are non stick

Great value for money

5 stars

I looked around at various shops for a set of saucepans that was reasonable in price. I settled on this. Ordered online and did click and collect. I've used for many meals since I got them and they definately do the job. They clean up well and the lids are much better than I had expected.

It doesn't go white , stick or rust

5 stars

I love these new pots and pans as i did get my first one and loved it so much I got the whole set. They don't stick or rust like most of my other pots did after a while of use they wash great without the white layer left after drying these are a best buy.

good quality

5 stars

Brought as needed non stick saucepans excellent value for money

Great pans

5 stars

I bought the single large pan and liked it so much I bought the set of 3. You can pour easily from them and strain food with the lid on due to the vent holes in the rim of the lids and there is a choice of smaller or larger holes depending on what you are straining. Also impressed with their non stick ability. Overall very pleased with them

1-10 of 18 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Aluminium Frying Pan 26Cm

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Tesco Aluminium Saucepan 20Cm

£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Tesco Aluminium Frying Pan 30Cm

£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Go Cook Stainless Steel Ladle

£ 4.00
£4.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here