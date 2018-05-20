Tesco Aluminium Saucepan Set 3Pc

Quality Product
Bought this set to replace my ageing pots and pans and am very happy with the purchase. Not just good quality but good value for money
great features
best value for money compared to others in the market
Great Value for money
I bought this 2 weeks ago and so far so good. I was sceptical because i thought, "who gets a set of pans for £30 and hopes to cook anything with them". I have been faithful to big brand cookware for so long, this was a leap of faith. Boy am I glad I chose these. The lids are quite sturdy so I don't imagine they will shatter. They are decent sized pots that work well for a family of 4. I would really recommend these. They are a decent addition to my kitchen.
Easy to store
I bought this item to replace some of my old pans and they stack very well in the cupboard the only niggle I have is that the lid come loose
So far so good
Nice set of pans, cook well, clean up nice and comfortable on the hands. Also love the drain feature on the kids.
Brilliant
I brought these saucepans a couple of months ago they are absolutely brilliant, the sizes are just what I wanted, the lids fit deep in to the pan so quicker cooking and holes to drain are a brilliant idea. They are very easy to wash up as they are non stick
Great value for money
I looked around at various shops for a set of saucepans that was reasonable in price. I settled on this. Ordered online and did click and collect. I've used for many meals since I got them and they definately do the job. They clean up well and the lids are much better than I had expected.
It doesn't go white , stick or rust
I love these new pots and pans as i did get my first one and loved it so much I got the whole set. They don't stick or rust like most of my other pots did after a while of use they wash great without the white layer left after drying these are a best buy.
good quality
Brought as needed non stick saucepans excellent value for money
Great pans
I bought the single large pan and liked it so much I bought the set of 3. You can pour easily from them and strain food with the lid on due to the vent holes in the rim of the lids and there is a choice of smaller or larger holes depending on what you are straining. Also impressed with their non stick ability. Overall very pleased with them