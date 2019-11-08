Tesco Aluminium Casserole 28Cm

Keeping the inside warm!
I have just used this to make a full up to the top of the pan vegetable soup! Ingredients all bought from Tescos too - Carrots, Onions, Swede, Butternut Squash, Parsnips, Potatoes, Garlic and of course herbs and spices. The beast from the East is not going to catch us out this winter! All portioned into Tesco Click and Seal bags in the freezer. Job Done.
Love the pot, great value for money and has good tefel underheating, which gives good slow cooking on a good heat temperature without burning the pot. Great for asian curry. And fast cooking also. Non stick and easy to wash. Reccommend this range.
Not what I expected but good price
The pot is too thick and takes a long time to heat up.
Great value and very practical!
I bought this product, because I was looking for the solid bigger sized pot to cook polish broth and I am very happy for this reason. The cooking pot does its great job. Great quality and very practical. Definitely I would recommend buying this product.