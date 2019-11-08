By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Aluminium Casserole 28Cm

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Aluminium Casserole 28Cm
£ 19.00
£19.00/each

Product Description

  • Soft silicone handles
  • Made of aluminium
  • 28cm diameter
  • - Suitable for all hob types including induction
  • - Non Stick
  • - Dishwasher safe
  • Tesco's Aluminium range provides exceptional non-stick performance and durability. The aluminium coating ensures heat is distributed evenly and also makes it compatible with all heat sources, including induction.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Keeping the inside warm!

5 stars

I have just used this to make a full up to the top of the pan vegetable soup! Ingredients all bought from Tescos too - Carrots, Onions, Swede, Butternut Squash, Parsnips, Potatoes, Garlic and of course herbs and spices. The beast from the East is not going to catch us out this winter! All portioned into Tesco Click and Seal bags in the freezer. Job Done.

Love the pot, great value for money and has good t

5 stars

Love the pot, great value for money and has good tefel underheating, which gives good slow cooking on a good heat temperature without burning the pot. Great for asian curry. And fast cooking also. Non stick and easy to wash. Reccommend this range.

Not what I expected but good price

2 stars

The pot is too thick and takes a long time to heat up.

Great value and very practical!

5 stars

I bought this product, because I was looking for the solid bigger sized pot to cook polish broth and I am very happy for this reason. The cooking pot does its great job. Great quality and very practical. Definitely I would recommend buying this product.

Usually bought next

Tesco Aluminium Double Handled Wok 32Cm

£ 17.00
£17.00/each

Tesco Stainless Steel Stock Pot 24Cm

£ 15.00
£15.00/each

Go Cook Aluminium Marble Stockpot 24Cm

£ 25.00
£25.00/each

Tesco Aluminium Saucepan 18Cm

£ 11.00
£11.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here