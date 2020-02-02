Tesco Carbon Steel Wok 30Cm

A great product!
Excellent quality for the price. Looks and feels like a much more expensive product and is perfect for stir frying.
not stable
I bought it yesterday, the non stick works fine. BUT the wok is soooooo terrible because it is soooooo unstable and always trying to turn down during I cook. after I corrected the position several times the wok finally escape from my control successfully and turned over to fall down to the ground with my delicious food and the food were all over the wall and door and the drawers and I had to spend another half an hour to clean without eating my food! I used all kinds of the wok and pan and different kinds of pots, this one is most disappointing one!!!!! feel so sad about my food now!!!!!
Don't Buy - Not recommended
Bought this wok quite recently. We cooked a stir fry last night and found the wok to be NOT non stick. The food burnt and is impossible to clean. Had to throw it out.
It woks all the time great
This is a very good wok, and woks all the time. It should keep its non-stick if you use wooden utensils but you need to wok at it and keep it up.