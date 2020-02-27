Prestone Antifreeze / Coolant 4L

- - Prestone create products which excel in extremes, to ensure your car performs at its best in all conditions. Prestone coolant has been developed using engineered technology and tested in the most challenging conditions including the Sahara, so we know that it performs from -37ᵒC to 129ᵒC.
- - It will protect your engine cooling system for 10 years or 150,000 miles so you don't need to worry about corrosion, frost or overheating.
- Prestone Coolant is the number 1 antifreeze/coolant in the US, is guaranteed for all cars and can be mixed with any other colour of coolant.
- If your coolant needs topping up or replacing, it can be difficult to know which colour or type to use. Mixing coolants which aren't compatible, or using the wrong one for your car, can cause clogging and damage. Prestone is the easy choice as it's the only coolant which can be mixed with any other colour, and it comes ready to use with an easy pour spout.
- Pack size: 4L
