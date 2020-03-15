Sure Women Bright Bouquet Antiperspirant Deodorant 150Ml

Smells great
This deodorant smells great and keeps the sweat patches at bay. It’s a good size for holidays as it’s big enough to last but not too big that it’s takes up excess space. The only downside is that it leaves white marks if you get it on your clothes (but most do). Overall very pleased [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love Sure products!
I’ve always been a fan of Sure products so I knew this one wouldn’t disappoint. This deodorant smells lovely, doesn’t feel sticky and makes me feel fresh all day. I love it and would defo recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Long-lasting freshness in underarms!
This is a handy size, alcohol free, long-lasting, anti-sweat and anti-odour anti-perspirant. It has a lovely fruity and floral scent not chemical like. I found it soft and gentle on underarms and had no irritation or discomfort from this! It did not leave any stains or marks on my clothes and was not sticky so kept me fresh and dry all day. It has push forward button on top to unlock it to get the aerosol smoothly and evenly, just shake it well, hold 15cm away from underarm and spray. It has a unique Motionsense Technology meaning the more you move, the more it protects. I am quite impressed by the effectiveness of this anti-perspirant. Leaves your underarm feeling silky soft and fresh for longer. Overall it is a nice product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Sure MotionSense bright bouquet 48hr anti-perspirant spray 150ml
Sure MotionSense bright bouquet 48hr anti-perspirant spray is a beautifully light but hard working anti-perspirant it smells sweet and elegant like a perfume or body spray but performs like a great anti-perspirant I really cannot fault this product even the can is genius with its own locking mechanism. I will be buying this again and I recommend it to any women who need a good anti-perspirant but want to smell a little more feminine. A girly must have! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fresh and summery
A scent that is very feminine. A scent that remains all day long. A summary scent that smells clean. No powdery residue left on the skin or clothes. Underarm feels soft . Definitely a product I would recommend and purchase [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fresh scent and keeps you dry
Love the scent of Sure. It has a clean smell and keeps you dry throughout the day. I exercise a lot and have used many different deodorants, but I ways seem to come back to using Sure to keep me dry. Would totally recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great smell
I got chosen to review the sure deodorant and it’s honestly so good keeps me feeling fresh all day with out that sweat feeling and it’s got such a lovely scent would highly recommend this product to family and friends [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Mrs
The product doesn't do anything for me at all. After using it I still sweat and end up with an odour so I have to use something else or as a combination but still doesn't stop the sweat. Disappointed.