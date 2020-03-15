By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sure Women Bright Bouquet Antiperspirant Deodorant 150Ml

4.5(10)Write a review
image 1 of Sure Women Bright Bouquet Antiperspirant Deodorant 150Ml
£ 1.50
£1.00/100ml
  • Sure Women Bright Bouquet Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Aerosol 150ml is formulated to provide 48 hour protection against sweat and odour, so you can feel fresh, dry and protected all day long.
  • This anti-perspirant deodorant spray has a fruity bouquet fragrance of strawberries, apricot and vanilla, so you can have the confidence to keep moving all day long whilst feeling fresh and dry with a bright and summery scent on any day of the year.
  • Sure Women Bright Bouquet anti-perspirant deodorant contains Sure’s innovative MotionSense technology which releases a burst of fruity fragrance of strawberries and apricot when you need it most. It works like this; unique microcapsules sit on the surface of your skin. When you move, friction breaks those microcapsules and they release more fragrance. So the more you move, the more it protects.
  • So, get all day freshness and 48 hour protection with Sure Women Bright Bouquet anti-perspirant deodorant to keep sweat and body odour at bay.
  • Sure. It won’t let you down.
  • How to use: Firstly, shake the Sure Women Bright Bouquet anti-perspirant deodorant can. Then hold it 15 centimetres away from your underarm and spray evenly in a well ventilated area. Avoid contact with eyes and broken skin.
  • (ethyl alcohol)
  • Reliable 48 hour protection against sweat and odour
  • Unique MotionSense technology releases bursts of freshness throughout the day
  • All day freshness, 48 hour protection against sweat and odour
  • A long-lasting fragrance of strawberry, apricot and sensual notes of vanilla
  • Dermatologically tested and alcohol free
  • Sure, It won’t let you down
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Cyclopentasiloxane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Gelatin Crosspolymer, Cellulose Gum, Sodium benzoate, Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Maltodextrin, Hydrolyzed Corn Starch, Silica, BHT, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Storage

null

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Caution: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

150 ℮

Safety information

Caution: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol

10 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Smells great

4 stars

This deodorant smells great and keeps the sweat patches at bay. It’s a good size for holidays as it’s big enough to last but not too big that it’s takes up excess space. The only downside is that it leaves white marks if you get it on your clothes (but most do). Overall very pleased [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love Sure products!

5 stars

I’ve always been a fan of Sure products so I knew this one wouldn’t disappoint. This deodorant smells lovely, doesn’t feel sticky and makes me feel fresh all day. I love it and would defo recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Long-lasting freshness in underarms!

5 stars

This is a handy size, alcohol free, long-lasting, anti-sweat and anti-odour anti-perspirant. It has a lovely fruity and floral scent not chemical like. I found it soft and gentle on underarms and had no irritation or discomfort from this! It did not leave any stains or marks on my clothes and was not sticky so kept me fresh and dry all day. It has push forward button on top to unlock it to get the aerosol smoothly and evenly, just shake it well, hold 15cm away from underarm and spray. It has a unique Motionsense Technology meaning the more you move, the more it protects. I am quite impressed by the effectiveness of this anti-perspirant. Leaves your underarm feeling silky soft and fresh for longer. Overall it is a nice product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sure MotionSense bright bouquet 48hr anti-perspirant spray 150ml

5 stars

Sure MotionSense bright bouquet 48hr anti-perspirant spray is a beautifully light but hard working anti-perspirant it smells sweet and elegant like a perfume or body spray but performs like a great anti-perspirant I really cannot fault this product even the can is genius with its own locking mechanism. I will be buying this again and I recommend it to any women who need a good anti-perspirant but want to smell a little more feminine. A girly must have! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh and summery

5 stars

A scent that is very feminine. A scent that remains all day long. A summary scent that smells clean. No powdery residue left on the skin or clothes. Underarm feels soft . Definitely a product I would recommend and purchase [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh scent and keeps you dry

5 stars

Love the scent of Sure. It has a clean smell and keeps you dry throughout the day. I exercise a lot and have used many different deodorants, but I ways seem to come back to using Sure to keep me dry. Would totally recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smell

5 stars

I got chosen to review the sure deodorant and it’s honestly so good keeps me feeling fresh all day with out that sweat feeling and it’s got such a lovely scent would highly recommend this product to family and friends [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mrs

1 stars

The product doesn't do anything for me at all. After using it I still sweat and end up with an odour so I have to use something else or as a combination but still doesn't stop the sweat. Disappointed.

