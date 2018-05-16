Sure Women Invisible Pure Antiperspirant Deodorant 150Ml

- Don’t let your antiperspirant deodorant leave its mark on your clothes. Sure® Women Invisible Pure is specifically designed to help keep your clothes looking beautiful. It helps reduce white marks on black clothes or yellow stains on your favourite whites. You’ll look great all day.
- Sure® Women Invisible Pure has a formula that cuts down on the stains that some antiperspirant deodorants leave behind when they mix with sweat and natural oils produced by your body.
- And you know you can stay confident with Sure® Women Invisible Pure with its long-lasting protection from sweat and body odour.
- It also contains Sure®’s innovative Motionsense technology. It works like this; unique microcapsules sit on the surface of your skin. When you move, friction breaks those microcapsules and they release more fragrance. So every time you move, Motionsense keeps you fresh and free from odour.
- Sure® Women Invisible Pure antiperspirant deodorant is formulated to give you all the protection you’ll need. So you can wear your best clothes, move with freedom and feel fresh and confident.
- Sure® Women Invisible Pure. Our best protection ever against white marks and yellow stains.
- Sure®, it won't let you down.
- UK’s No.1 deodorant brand
- Unique Motionsense™ technology – the more you move the more it protects
- Our best protection ever against white marks on dark clothes and yellow stains on white clothes
- 48h protection against sweat and body odour
- Dermatologically tested and alcohol free
- Stain minimising formula with a sparkling apple and pear scent
- Pack size: 150ML
Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Gelatin Crosspolymer, Cellulose Gum, Sodium benzoate, Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Maltodextrin, Hydrolyzed Corn Starch, Silica, BHT, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool
United Kingdom
- Danger Extremely flammable aerosol
- CAUTION: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking.
- As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
