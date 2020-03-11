Dove Go Fresh Pear & Aloe Vera Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
- Looking for a scent to make you stand out from the crowd? If your idea of the best smelling deodorant is something a little bit different, you’ll love Dove Go Fresh Anti-perspirant Deodorant. With a unique pear and aloe vera fragrance, its crisp, elegant scent gives a burst of unexpected freshness.
- With up to 48 hours protection against sweat and odour, Dove Go Fresh deodorant helps keep you feeling dry and comfortable, but it goes beyond that. Enriched with our unique 1/4 moisturising cream, this Dove spray also nourishes and cares for your underarm skin. The alcohol free formula helps your underarms recover from irritation caused by shaving, leaving them soft, smooth and beautiful. All the care you expect from Dove, and with a scent that’s bright and refreshing too!
- For best protection from sweat marks and skin irritation: after showering, make sure your underarms are dry and cool. Remember to give your aerosol deodorant a good shake before using to evenly mix the protective and moisturising ingredients and get all the benefits. For even coverage, hold your arm above your head and spray one underarm at a time for a couple of seconds each, holding the can 15cm from your underarms.
- Dove, effective protection, beautiful results.
- Dove Go Fresh Pear and Aloe Vera Anti-perspirant Deodorant provides up to 48 hours protection against sweat and odour
- Enriched with our unique 1/4 moisturising cream
- Helps delicate underarm skin to recover from the irritation caused by shaving
- An anti-perspirant deodorant that leaves your underarms feeling softer, smoother and even more beautiful
- Alcohol free formula that’s gentle on your underarms
- A bright and refreshing pear and aloe vera fragrance
- Pack size: 250ML
Ingredients
Ingredients:Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Cyclopentasiloxane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Parfum, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Octyldodecanol, BHT, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, PEG-4, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool
Produce of
United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Danger Extremely flammable aerosol
- CAUTION: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking.
- As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
- LOGO "SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY"DEO AEROSOL AP DIRECTIONS: SHAKE WELL, HOLD CAN 15CM FROM THE UNDERARM AND SPRAY. CAUTION: DO NOT USE ON BROKEN SKIN. STOP USE IF RASH OR IRRITATION OCCURS. AVOID DIRECT INHALATION. USE IN SHORT BURSTS IN WELL-VENTILATED PLACES, AVOID PROLONGED SPRAYING. DO NOT SPRAY NEAR EYES. USE ONLY AS DIRECTED. DANGER: EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL. PRESSURISED CONTAINER: MAY BURST IF HEATED. KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT, HOT SURFACES, SPARKS, OPEN FLAMES AND OTHER IGNITION SOURCES. NO SMOKING. DO NOT SPRAY ON AN OPEN FLAME OR OTHER IGNITION SOURCE. DO NOT PIERCE OR BURN, EVEN AFTER USE. PROTECT FROM SUNLIGHT. DO NOT EXPOSE TO TEMPERATURES EXCEEDING 50°C. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. .
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
250 ℮
