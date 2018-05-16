Just For Men Control Gx Shampoo & Conditioner 147Ml

Product Description
- Haircolour Shampoo
- Official Sponsor of the NFL
- Visit ControlGX.com for more information.
- For any shade of hair see back panel*
- *Best for all shades from light brown to black hair. Results may vary on naturally blonde and red hair, or hair that has been previously coloured.
- Cleans and Revitalises Hair
- It's a shampoo and conditioner that gently and thoroughly cleans and conditions in one step to leave hair soft and manageable.
- Breakthrough patented† technology reduces grey a little bit with each shampoo
- † US Pat. Nos. 9237993 and 9474704
- Reduces grey with each shampoo
- Gradually reduces grey
- Subtle, natural-looking results
- Cleans, conditions & revitalises hair
- The first shampoo with a brain
- Pack size: 147ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Disodium Lauryl Sulfosuccinate, Decyl Glucoside, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycol Stearate, Ethanolamine, Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Dimethicone, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, N, N-Bis(2-Hydroxyethyl)-p-Phenylenediamine Sulfate, Acetic Acid, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, 1, 2, 4-Trihydroxybenzene, Cetearyl Glucoside, Erythorbic Acid, Sodium Sulfite, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Stearamide AMP, Panthenol, Manganese Sulfate, p-Aminophenol, Laureth-4, Laureth-23, Sorbic Acid, Etidronic Acid, Parfum, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
Made in U.S.A. of U.S. and imported parts
Preparation and Usage
- Reduces grey a little bit with each shampoo for subtle, gradual results. Use daily until you like what you see, then regularly to maintain the look you like.
- How much grey you get rid of depends on how often you use it.
- Do not use on hair that has been lightened, bleached, highlighted or coloured blonde or with henna.
Warnings
- IMPORTANT: Haircolour can cause allergic reactions. Follow Safety Warnings on side panel.
- SAFETY WARNINGS
- HAIR COLOURANTS CAN CAUSE SEVERE ALLERGIC REACTIONS. BEFORE USING THIS PRODUCT, YOU MUST PERFORM A PRELIMINARY 48-HOUR SKIN ALLERGY TEST ACCORDING TO ACCOMPANYING DIRECTIONS. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED FOR USE ON PERSONS UNDER THE AGE OF 16. TEMPORARY ''BLACK HENNA'' TATTOOS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF ALLERGY.
- DO NOT USE THIS PRODUCT IF:
- You have already experienced any reaction to this or any other haircolour product.
- You have a rash on your face, an irritated, sensitive or damaged scalp.
- You have experienced a reaction to a temporary ''black henna'' tattoo in the past.
- REMEMBER TO PERFORM THE 48-HOUR SKIN ALLERGY TEST BEFORE FIRST USE AND WHENEVER YOU HAVE NOT USED THIS SHAMPOO FOR 2 CONSECUTIVE WEEKS OR MORE EVEN IF YOU HAVE PREVIOUSLY USED THIS OR OTHER HAIRCOLOURING PRODUCTS. FOR THIS REASON, BUY THIS PRODUCT TWO DAYS BEFORE YOU INTEND TO USE IT.
- READ AND FOLLOW DIRECTIONS ON ENCLOSED LEAFLET.
- In rare cases, use of haircolour has been associated with skin depigmentation (skin lightening or loss of skin colour), which may be temporary or permanent. If you notice any skin depigmentation or other allergic reaction such as discomfort or severe itching, discontinue use immediately.
- Do not use this product at all if you have skin depigmentation problems such as white patches on your skin (a condition called vitiligo) or if you have a family history of skin depigmentation problems, as an allergic reaction may cause temporary or permanent loss of skin pigment.
- CAUTION
- THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS INGREDIENTS WHICH MAY CAUSE SKIN IRRITATION ON CERTAIN INDIVIDUALS AND A PRELIMINARY 48-HOUR SKIN ALLERGY TEST ACCORDING TO ACCOMPANYING DIRECTIONS SHOULD BE DONE FIRST.
- THIS PRODUCT MUST NOT BE USED FOR DYEING THE EYELASHES OR EYEBROWS - TO DO SO MAY CAUSE BLINDNESS. CONTAINS PHENYLENEDIAMINES.
- KEEP PRODUCT OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
- FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY.
- AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES.
- IN CASE OF CONTACT, RINSE IMMEDIATELY.
Name and address
- Combe International Limited,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 9RX,
- UK.
Return to
- Comments, Concerns or Questions?
- Contact Combe Consumer Care:
- Email: care@combe.co.uk or call: 0333 321 5254
- Combe International Limited,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 9RX,
- UK.
Lower age limit
16 Years
Net Contents
147ml ℮
