Thermos Gloss Desk Mug Black 450Ml


  • Retains hot or cold temperatures
  • Spill-resistant twist-lock lid
  • Slide resistant foam base
  • - 450ml
  • - Colour: Black
  • - Double-wall Insulation
  • - Stainless Steel Interior
  • - Spill resistant slide lock lid and slide resistant foam base
  • - Easy to clean plastic exterior
  • Ideal for taking drinks from home to your desk, the ThermoCafe desk mug from Thermos has double wall insulation to retain hot or cold temperatures, plus a durable stainless steel interior. It has a spill-resistant slide lock lid and a slide-resistant foam base with an easy-to-clean plastic exterior. There is even a convenient handle for easier use when you need to keep your eyes on the road or the screen.

Great for school's Health and Safety in playground

Teachers can now have their tea and coffee in the playground without worrying about pupils bumping into them and the unthinkable consequences.

