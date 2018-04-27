Hp 302 Multipack Printer Ink

good value
this item was well prices and from the trusted quality of HP nervous about some cheap online versions
HP black/tri colour cartridge pack
I brought this item as it's my usual replacement, as the value and quality are always good
exactly as described
This was delivered promptly and my printer is using the ink successfully - unlike a previous cartridge which was faulty.
Durable Cartridges
I find HP longer lasting than cheaper brands and Tesco prices are comparable as other places
THE RIGHT ONE FOR THE JOB
I only purchase this ink as the best and only one to use for my printer
Thoroughly reliable product
Always buy this make of ink cartridge as it is 100% reliable.
Great price and quick delivery
After searching around I found tesco to have the best price. By purchasing from tesco I knew that if there were any problems they would be dealt with quickly
Does what it is meant to do!
Happy with purchase of ink cartridges. Brought them just in case they weren't in store but they actually were!
HEY 302 2 pack
This product fitted my needs and the purchase process and collection was simple.
Good price
Bought this about a month ago. Good price compared to other supermarkets. Quick delivery ,no issues