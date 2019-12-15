By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Katsu Chicken Curry Rice 400G

2.5(12)Write a review
Rest of shelf

Each pack
Product Description

  • Cooked marinated chicken breast in a maize and rice flour coating, served with coconut and red chilli curry sauce and cooked jasmine rice.
  • MILK, WHEAT, GLUTEN & MILK FREE Crispy coated chicken breast with a curried coconut sauce and jasmine rice. Our wheat, gluten, dairy and egg free meals have been made for you so that you don't have to miss out on the food you love. Using high quality ingredients, they deliver the taste you expect without compromise.
  • MILK, WHEAT, GLUTEN & MILK FREE
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice], Water, Chicken Breast (15%), Maize Flour, Onion, Sunflower Oil, Coconut, Rice Flour, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Coriander, Soya Bean, Chicken Extract, Demerara Sugar, Salt, Maize Starch, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Diphosphates), Red Chilli Purée, Roasted Coriander Powder, Roasted Cumin Powder, Turmeric Powder, Onion Powder, Colour (Plain Caramel), Garlic Powder, Ground Star Anise, Ginger Powder, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Fenugreek Seed, Carrot, Corn Starch, Cinnamon Powder, Leek, Clove Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20 mins Peel back film lid and remove chicken. Replace film lid. Place chicken on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. 4 minutes before the chicken is ready, heat rice and sauce by microwave.

Microwave

Instructions: Chicken is not suitable for microwave heating.
800W/900W 3 mins/2 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power
Stir rice thoroughly and serve with the chicken.
Remove plastic insert, stir sauce and serve with the rest of the meal.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Insert. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy646kJ / 153kcal2582kJ / 612kcal
Fat3.1g12.4g
Saturates0.6g2.6g
Carbohydrate25.3g101.1g
Sugars1.1g4.3g
Fibre0.7g2.6g
Protein5.7g22.6g
Salt0.4g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

12 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Reduced the amount of sauce, now not enough.

2 stars

It used to be lovely, but now they've reduced the amount of sauce you get, and it is no where near enough. the rice ends up being dry, and there's too much rice anyway. A real shame and disappointment, as there are limited quick options for free from as it is.

Bland

3 stars

Bought to have for a quick meal after a busy day shopping, looked lovely, portion size was good sadly lacking any flavour.

disappointing dinner

1 stars

There was almost no curry, very disappointing meal. The chicken was okay but nothing special(no flavour, not even of panko)

Stop changing things that don’t need to be changed

1 stars

Agree with comment below. Also was a favourite in our household but now has next to no sauce and too much rice. Why change something that doesn’t need changing?

Used to be really nice but Tesco has recently chan

1 stars

Used to be really nice but Tesco has recently changed the recipe...there is now hardly any sauce and the majority of the meal is boiled rice so very dry to eat. Very disappointing as it was one of my favourite meals.

Yummy food on the go

5 stars

This is lovely and very quick to make and easy to make for those who need good food quick

Mouth-wateringly delicious

5 stars

I bought this for my dairy free/gluten free son. It smelled so good I had to taste it - it’s mouth-wateringly delicious!

Not Free From onion

1 stars

Why can't we have free from onion also.

Not very nice

2 stars

Not very spicy. Didn’t have a lot of taste to it.

I bought this thinking oh great a quick easy lunch

1 stars

I bought this thinking oh great a quick easy lunch that is both gluten and yeast free. Imagine my disappointment on finding that the chicken can only be cooked in an oven for 20 minutes. So far I haven’t eaten it not sure it is worth the effort when I could make something from scratch in not much more time.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

