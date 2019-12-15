Tesco Free From Katsu Chicken Curry Rice 400G

Reduced the amount of sauce, now not enough.
It used to be lovely, but now they've reduced the amount of sauce you get, and it is no where near enough. the rice ends up being dry, and there's too much rice anyway. A real shame and disappointment, as there are limited quick options for free from as it is.
Bland
Bought to have for a quick meal after a busy day shopping, looked lovely, portion size was good sadly lacking any flavour.
disappointing dinner
There was almost no curry, very disappointing meal. The chicken was okay but nothing special(no flavour, not even of panko)
Stop changing things that don’t need to be changed
Agree with comment below. Also was a favourite in our household but now has next to no sauce and too much rice. Why change something that doesn’t need changing?
Used to be really nice but Tesco has recently chan
Used to be really nice but Tesco has recently changed the recipe...there is now hardly any sauce and the majority of the meal is boiled rice so very dry to eat. Very disappointing as it was one of my favourite meals.
Yummy food on the go
This is lovely and very quick to make and easy to make for those who need good food quick
Mouth-wateringly delicious
I bought this for my dairy free/gluten free son. It smelled so good I had to taste it - it’s mouth-wateringly delicious!
Not Free From onion
Why can't we have free from onion also.
Not very nice
Not very spicy. Didn’t have a lot of taste to it.
I bought this thinking oh great a quick easy lunch
I bought this thinking oh great a quick easy lunch that is both gluten and yeast free. Imagine my disappointment on finding that the chicken can only be cooked in an oven for 20 minutes. So far I haven’t eaten it not sure it is worth the effort when I could make something from scratch in not much more time.