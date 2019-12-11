Mcvities Dark Chocolate Thins 180G
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Thin Wheatmeal Biscuits Covered in Dark Chocolate
- www.123healthybalance.com
- The chocolate digestives...
- You know & love...
- Just a little more refined
- Our new Digestives Thins have been baked with a lighter touch for a delightfully delicate crunch and then smothered in smooth dark chocolate.mmmmm.
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Biscuit manufacturers United Biscuits (UK) Limited
- Delightfully delicate Digestives covered in dark chocolate
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
Plain Chocolate (38%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Shea), Butter Oil (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Wheat Flour (29%), Vegetable Fat (Palm), Wholemeal Wheat Flour (10%), Sugar, Modified Starch, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts, Sesame Seeds, Egg
Storage
Store in a cool, dry placeOnce opened, store in an airtight container
Number of uses
Name and address
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
- Mail: McVitie's,
- Consumer Services Department,
- Freepost RTLL-UESX-BHUB,
- Resolution Road,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 1PF,
- UK.
- Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Biscuit (6.2g)
|Energy (kJ)
|2090
|130
|(kcal)
|499
|31
|Fat
|24.7g
|1.5g
|of which Saturates
|13.7g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|60.9g
|3.8g
|of which S.ugars
|28.1g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|4.7g
|0.3g
|Protein
|6.0g
|0.4g
|Salt
|0.75g
|0.05g
|Typical number of biscuits per pack: 30
|-
|-
