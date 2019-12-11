Mcvities Thins Milk Chocolate 180G

Tasteless and overpriced. I like Mcvitie's biscuit
Tasteless and overpriced. I like Mcvitie's biscuits, espesially dark chocolate digestive. But the Thins do not live up to the Mcvitie name.
Simply delicious!!!!
Milk Chocolate (38%) [Sugar, Cocoa Fat, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Wheat Flour (29%), Vegetable Fat (Palm), Wholemeal Wheat Flour (10%), Sugar, Modified Starch, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid)
Store in a cool, dry placeOnce opened, store in an airtight container
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Biscuit (6.2g)
|Energy (kJ)
|2128
|132
|(kcal)
|508
|31
|Fat
|24.1g
|1.5g
|of which Saturates
|13.4g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|64.3g
|4.0g
|of which Sugars
|30.4g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|3.1g
|0.2g
|Protein
|6.9g
|0.4g
|Salt
|0.90g
|0.06g
