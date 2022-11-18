We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lanson Le Vintage 75Cl

image 1 of Lanson Le Vintage 75Cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed/fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express, Scotland & Whoosh. Ends 28/11/22.

£48.00
£48.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Champagne
  • Terroir
  • We select the best grapes for Le Vintage that only come from Grand Cru and Premier Cru parcels, for elegance and complexity.
  • Savoir-Faire
  • We perpetuate the original principle of Champagne vinification, without malolactic fermentation, to preserve the incomparable freshness of our wines through the years.
  • 2009 Vintage
  • We have chosen to craft a 2009 vintage, an exceptional year that benefited from abundant sunshine, which resulted in producing highly generous and rich wines.
  • Ageing
  • We mature Le Vintage for at least 10 years in cellars to achieve a unique aromatic complexity.
  • FSC - FSC® C113458

Fournisseurs Attitres DE S.M. LA Reine Elisabeth II Purveyors by Appointment to H.M. Queen Elizabeth II

  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Lanson

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Noir, Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • We select the best grapes for Le Vintage that only come from Grand Cru and Premier Cru parcels, for elegance and complexity. We mature Le Vintage for at least 10 years in cellars to achieve a unique aromatic complexity

History

  • We perpetuate the original principle of Champagne vinification, without malolactic fermentation, to preserve the incomparable freshness of our wines through the years

Regional Information

  • Thanks to a rainy period at the beginning of September, the grapes were able to fatten before harvest. The prompt return of hot weather on the 5th of September enabled the grapes to reach maturity under perfect conditions and to give a great richness to the wines

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 10 years

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Lanson,
  • 51100 Reims,
  • France.

Return to

  • Lanson,
  • 51100 Reims,
  • France.
  • www.lanson.com

Net Contents

750ml

