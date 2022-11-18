Lanson Le Vintage 75Cl
Product Description
- Champagne
- Terroir
- We select the best grapes for Le Vintage that only come from Grand Cru and Premier Cru parcels, for elegance and complexity.
- Savoir-Faire
- We perpetuate the original principle of Champagne vinification, without malolactic fermentation, to preserve the incomparable freshness of our wines through the years.
- 2009 Vintage
- We have chosen to craft a 2009 vintage, an exceptional year that benefited from abundant sunshine, which resulted in producing highly generous and rich wines.
- Ageing
- We mature Le Vintage for at least 10 years in cellars to achieve a unique aromatic complexity.
- FSC - FSC® C113458
Fournisseurs Attitres DE S.M. LA Reine Elisabeth II Purveyors by Appointment to H.M. Queen Elizabeth II
- Wine of France
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
Lanson
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Pinot Noir, Chardonnay
Vinification Details
History
Regional Information
- Thanks to a rainy period at the beginning of September, the grapes were able to fatten before harvest. The prompt return of hot weather on the 5th of September enabled the grapes to reach maturity under perfect conditions and to give a great richness to the wines
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 10 years
Produce of
Product of France
Name and address
- Lanson,
- 51100 Reims,
- France.
Return to
- Lanson,
- 51100 Reims,
- France.
- www.lanson.com
Net Contents
750ml
