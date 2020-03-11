Bulldog Oil Control Face Wash 150Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Oil Control Face Wash
- All our products are purpose built for men and enriched with amazing natural ingredients.
- This face wash contains with hazel, willow bark and juniper. Specially formulated to leave the skin clear and clean.
- Man's Best Friend
- Be loyal to your skin. Our products never contain artificial colours, synthetic fragrances, or ingredients from animal sources.
- With natural ingredients
- Good shopping guide ethical company
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Coco-Glucoside, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Benzoic Acid, Parfum (Fragrance)*, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Water, Dehydroacetic Acid, Alcohol, Salix Alba (Willow) Bark Extract, Juniperus Communis Fruit Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, *A blend of Natural Ingredients
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Lather up on wet skin and rinse.
Name and address
- Bulldog Skincare For Men,
- 124-128 Barlby Road,
- London,
- W10 6BL,
- UK.
Return to
- Bulldog Skincare For Men,
- 124-128 Barlby Road,
- London,
- W10 6BL,
- UK.
- bulldogskincare.com
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020