Bulldog Oil Control Face Wash 150Ml

Bulldog Oil Control Face Wash 150Ml
£ 3.00
£2.00/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Oil Control Face Wash
  • All our products are purpose built for men and enriched with amazing natural ingredients.
  • This face wash contains with hazel, willow bark and juniper. Specially formulated to leave the skin clear and clean.
  • Man's Best Friend
  • Be loyal to your skin. Our products never contain artificial colours, synthetic fragrances, or ingredients from animal sources.
  • With natural ingredients
  • Good shopping guide ethical company
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Coco-Glucoside, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Benzoic Acid, Parfum (Fragrance)*, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Water, Dehydroacetic Acid, Alcohol, Salix Alba (Willow) Bark Extract, Juniperus Communis Fruit Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, *A blend of Natural Ingredients

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Lather up on wet skin and rinse.

Name and address

  • Bulldog Skincare For Men,
  • 124-128 Barlby Road,
  • London,
  • W10 6BL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Bulldog Skincare For Men,
  • 124-128 Barlby Road,
  • London,
  • W10 6BL,
  • UK.
  • bulldogskincare.com

Net Contents

150ml ℮

