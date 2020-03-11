Bulldog Oil Control Moisture 100Ml
- Oil Control Moisturiser
- This non-greasy moisturiser contains witch hazel, willow bark and juniper. Specially formulated to mattify, improved skin texture and balance the skin. Clinically proven to control shine.
- Man's Best Friend
- All our products are purpose built for men and enriched with amazing natural ingredients.
- Be loyal to your skin. Our products never contain artificial colours, synthetic fragrances, or ingredients from animal sources.
- With natural ingredients
- Cruelty-free international
- Good shopping guide ethical company
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Pack size: 100ML
Aqua (Water), C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Tapioca Starch, Glycerin, Sorbitan Stearate, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Water, Sodium Polyacrylate, Pentaerythrityl Distearate, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Alcohol, Carbomer, Benzoic Acid, Parfum (Fragrance)*, Tocopheryl Acetate, Disodium EDTA, Dehydroacetic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Salix Alba (Willow) Bark Extract, Limonene, Linalool, Juniperus Communis Fruit Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, *A blend of natural ingredients
Made in the United Kingdom
- Directions: Use morning and night. Apply evenly to face and neck after cleansing.
- Bulldog Skincare for Men,
- 124-128 Barlby Road,
- London,
- W10 6BL,
- UK.
- bulldogskincare.com
100ml ℮
