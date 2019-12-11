Bay Fishmongers Salmon

I liked ,always buying 👌
Farmed not great
what ISNT STATED its FARMED salmon. from norway or scottish fish farms. Norway farms not enough room for the fish to swim stressful and overcrowded net tanks and fed antibiotics to stop them getting sick we shouldnt be eating antibiotics from meat fish. Research norway fish farms. Not great quality. You can tell it's farmed by the FAT on the salmon it shouldnt have thick white lines this is the sign of fatmed fish.
Nice and chunky
Nice chunky cuts of fish, my 4 year old likes it with lemon and herbs.
Too many bones in it!
No MSC or RSPCA credentials
Noh MSC or RSPCA credentials. Other supermarkets do and are no more expensive. You're behind the times Tesco
Ridiculous container - fish fine.
