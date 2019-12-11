By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bay Fishmongers Salmon

3(6)Write a review
Bay Fishmongers Salmon
£ 4.75
£11.88/kg
  Energy815kJ 196kcal
    10%
  • Fat13.1g
    19%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 815kJ / 196kcal

Product Description

  • Skin-on salmon (Salmo salar) fillets, defrosted
  • Succulent salmon fillets, responsibly sourced from Norway or Scotland. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. This product was previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190, 170, 5
Time: 18-23 mins
Loosely wrap each fillet in lightly oiled foil to form individual parcels. Place on a baking tray on middle shelf of oven for 18-23 minutes.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy815kJ / 196kcal815kJ / 196kcal
Fat13.1g13.1g
Saturates2.4g2.4g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein19.4g19.4g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information



6 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

I liked ,always buying 👌

5 stars

I liked ,always buying 👌

Farmed not great

2 stars

what ISNT STATED its FARMED salmon. from norway or scottish fish farms. Norway farms not enough room for the fish to swim stressful and overcrowded net tanks and fed antibiotics to stop them getting sick we shouldnt be eating antibiotics from meat fish. Research norway fish farms. Not great quality. You can tell it's farmed by the FAT on the salmon it shouldnt have thick white lines this is the sign of fatmed fish.

Nice and chunky

4 stars

Nice chunky cuts of fish, my 4 year old likes it with lemon and herbs.

Too many bones in it!

2 stars

Too many bones in it!

No MSC or RSPCA credentials

1 stars

Noh MSC or RSPCA credentials. Other supermarkets do and are no more expensive. You're behind the times Tesco

Ridiculous container - fish fine.

5 stars

Ridiculous container - fish fine.

